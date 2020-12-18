Menu
Paige Wilson Dearden
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd
Napa, CA

Paige Wilson Dearden

1964 - 2020

Paige Dearden was born in Porterville, CA on May 17th, 1964 and passed away in Napa with her husband and children beside her after a two-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer on December 3rd, 2020.

Paige was the youngest child of Harold and Diane Wilson in Porterville and the sister to Devin. She was bright, athletic and beautiful with a knack for making people feel included. She showed a predisposition to teaching at a young age, as an instructor to her Mom's baton twirling classes. She was a born leader, becoming Student Body President at her high school and then graduating and going to college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. At Cal Poly, she studied Liberal Arts and knew she wanted to become a teacher. She made lifelong friends in the Sigma Kappa Sorority and embraced all that college had to offer. Upon receiving her teaching credential, Paige knew she wanted to teach near the beach; she applied and was hired in the San Juan Capistrano School District at Marion Bergeson Elementary in Laguna Niguel. There again, she made more lifelong friends, as parents and students alike were captivated by her unique way of making individual connections with her students. She loved Laguna Niguel and the beach community.

Although Paige always had an affinity for the beach, it was an old Junior High School sweetheart and prom date from Porterville, Chris Dearden, who brought her to the Napa Valley. Chris reconnected with Paige in the summer of 1989 through her Laguna Niguel roommates, and so their love story began. A two-year, long-distance romance turned into a marriage proposal and Paige moved north to the Napa Valley where she made Chris' dream come true.

She immediately obtained a job at Vichy Elementary in Napa and remained there for the rest of her teaching career. Paige loved her job, the kids and the school. She taught 3rd and 4th grade over her 29 years there, in addition to directing traffic and running Student Council and organizing the students, families and staff for fundraising for Queen of the Valley-Community Outreach. She organized the talent show, Holiday show, Jamestown Outdoor Education trip, Safari West field trips, began the Arts Attack program for each grade level, used baseball cards and score sheets to teach percentages and averages, and taught self-discipline and respect with compassion. She taught and influenced thousands of children over her career and many still call her the best teacher they ever had. Paige was Teacher of the Year in Napa County and was nominated for it several more times.

As a friend, you could not find anyone better, quicker to lend a hand, provide a meal or comfort in a time of need. She was always the first to respond when someone was ill, needed cheering up or had a family emergency.

Her family, however, was what she excelled in even more. Paige was the best mother, wife, daughter and sister ever. Her children, Samuel (Sam) and Adelyn (Addie) were her pride and joy. She taught them to excel in the classroom and in their activities while instilling values of respect and compassion. She was the room Mom for their schools, the photographer for their soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis and lacrosse games from t-ball all the way through Division 1 Lacrosse at UC Davis. Paige was the first to volunteer to help in any way and every parent soon knew they could count on her to get the job done right and on time. She loved to travel with her family, loved going to Giants games and doted on each Newfoundland we raised. She was instrumental in ideas to start the Sleeping Giant wine brand and subsequent vineyard and winery.

To say that a light has gone out in Napa as a result of her passing would be an understatement. The loss felt by her family has been devastating. The support shown by her friends and the community has been sincerely appreciated. The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Jo Chien and the staff at UCSF, Dr. Daniel Mirda and staff for their local care as well as the Infusion nurses at Queen of the Valley Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:

QVMC Community Outreach

In Honor of Paige Dearden

3448 Villa Lane Suite 102

Napa, CA 94558

or: https://www.gofundme.com/manage/paige-dearden-memorial-for-community-outreach

Private services are planned, and a celebration of life will be held when the pandemic is over.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I was privileged to be part of Paiges entrance to Vichy as I was part of the parent club and asked to be involved in her interview. . I was so impressed the first time we met. Not many people have that natural ability to touch people the way she did. She was the perfect teacher for Erik as he was struggling at that time. She cheered on any who needed the extra encouragement. It was the beginning of a cherished friendship as our lives intertwined over the years. She has touched our hearts and we look forward to rekindling that relationship when we graduate this earth life. You have all been in our prayers, I lost my mother to cancer when I was a little girl so I understand some of your heartache, but I know she has been with me over the years as Paige will be with you. May you feel that comfort and love. Hugs from the Jensen family.
Lori Jensen
January 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Paige taught next door to me at Vichy. What a team player. She inspired us all. A light has gone out in Napa but her memory will be with us for many years to come.
Jerry Peterson
December 29, 2020
Diane, Harold, Devin, Debbie, Chris, Sam, and Addie. Words cannot express the sadness that I feel for your loss. I know how deeply loved Paige is and always will be.

Diane, you are always in my heart, thoughts, and prayers. May the angels surround your family during this difficult time. Many prayers to you all! God Bless!!! Hugs!!!
Stephanie Maese Adegbenro
Friend
December 28, 2020
To the family, So sorry for your loss. She was one of my greatest teacher at Vichy Elementary not just to myself but my brother and my son. She always had a warm smile and was very cheerful with all the kids. We will dearly miss her very much.
Christine Garcia
December 23, 2020
Harold, Diane and Devin,

My heart goes out to all of you and I know you will receive lots of prayers. I remember Paige as a young girl she was always delightful.
Daphne Sorey
Friend
December 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your loss. I met Paige only once while purchasing some Aldoroty wine (we purchased their house on Silverado Trail) but she left an impression on me. She was sweet and kind and I know she will be sorely missed. My prays are with you and your family.
Cory Gould
December 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you Chris and your family on this loss. We were shocked to say the least. May it help to know she touched many people´s life and her legacy will live on thru your children. Cherish the wonderful memories you have with her. Sincerely David & Terry
David & Terry Distefano
December 19, 2020
We are Heartsick to learn of Paige`s passing. We can only imagine the loss to your family. She was one of those special people that had it all to give and did !! We wish you the strength to get through the sorrow and find peace in the legacy she left in so many hearts Our Love to you Chris Sam and Addie
Caddy /George
December 19, 2020
My sincere condolence to you, Sam and Addie. I hug you with my heart and hope sweet memories help ease the pain in the coming days . . . months. God Bless and may your beautiful Paige rest in peace!
Barbara Fanucchi
December 18, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the family of dear friend and fellow Vichy teacher, Paige.
Marcia Whalley
December 18, 2020
Dear Chris and Family, I am just stunned and my heart sunk the minute I heard this. I only met Paige a few times when you were dining out, and her smile warmed the very room! I know family was so important to all of you and you shared so much together. It was evident each and every time we had a conversation when at the winery. It´s impossible to know how this loss is taking affect, however I pray for your entire family and may all the love and support from all of us bring you strength and peace. God Bless you All! Vickie
Vickie Andreassi
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Paige taught both of my children at Vichy School. Fourth grade was the best year for both of my children. Rest in peace Paige. Your light may be out but you have spread it to many people who will continue to share it in their unique way.
Mary Kosanke
December 18, 2020
Guy Carl
December 18, 2020
Sorry for loss Devin, Harold.
MARK
Friend
December 17, 2020
Paige was all these things and so much more, we met in junior high and went to Monache together. As drum major of the band for my junior and senior year, I can only say that Paige was an amazing human to Everyone! If didn’t matter what group you put yourself in, she was sweet,kind, and interested in everything you had to say. Most people ain’t like that... we should all shrive to be a Paige !!!!! Go rest sweet angel, we know you will be will your family and friends always..
Leeann Smith
Friend
December 15, 2020
Harold and family, I am so very sorry for loss of your daughter. My prayers are with you.
Bill Mcvicker
Family
December 14, 2020
It seems impossible that Paige is gone. She was full of light and energy. She was young, strong, talented and such a big part of our community.
May angels wrap their loving arms around her and her family and hold them tight.
Sara Johnson and family
Friend
December 14, 2020
