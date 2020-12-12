Pamela Gittings

1957 - 2020

Pamela Gayle Gittings, 63, longtime resident of Napa, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 5, 2020 at home.

Pam was born November 23, 1957 in Okinawa, Japan, the daughter of the late Cyrus Brooks and Phyllis Jean (Moody) Gittings. Pam spent much of her early life in Napa where she attended local schools and received an Associate Degree from Napa College. She worked for a number of years as a waitress at Buttercream Bakery and Palby's restaurant and later as a checker at the Clay Street Safeway store in Napa. Pam returned home to Napa in recent years to care for her mother until Phyllis' death in 2019.

She will be remembered by her family as a devoted and caring daughter, sister and companion.

Pam is survived by her longtime companion of more than 20 years Richard Mejica, her brother Larry Gittings, his wife Jeannette, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the first responders who came to the home provide aid to Pam on Saturday and to members of the Law Enforcement and Fire Service Chaplaincy of Napa who ministered to Richard and Larry.

The family asks that memorials be made to the Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph Street, Napa, California 94559. Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel is serving the family and friends may relay condolences online at treadwaywigger.com