Patricia Ann Frommelt

1966 - 2020

Patricia Ann Frommelt died on October 19, 2020, at the age of 54. She was born on October 12, 1966 at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, CA to Tom and Brenda Frommelt. She grew up in Napa, graduating from St. Apollinaris Catholic School and Justin-Siena High School in 1984.

Growing up, she was an avid athlete and quite competitive. That competitiveness extended to family games of Pictionary, Cards Against Humanity, and Contract Rummy. Her gift of gab made making friends easy and she could talk to anyone about anything. She was very nostalgic and loved everything family. Lake Tahoe was her happy place. Her greatest accomplishment was the birth of her daughter, Elizabeth in 1987.

At the age of 22, Patty endured a debilitating back injury that prevented her from doing a lot of things she loved, but it did not stop her from being the caretaker she was destined to be. She lived to be Elizabeth's mom from being softball mom, always planning a Disney-themed birthday party every year, to chaperoning every elementary school field trip and hosting sleepovers every weekend in high school. Patty continued to care for neighbors and her parents in their time of need.

She loved everything Winnie the Pooh, reading/watching anything created by Agatha Christie, and could live off escargot and her son-in-law's savory crepes. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and had the biggest smile on her face when Beckett finally said "Grandma" just the week before.

Patty was predeceased in death by her parents, Tom and Brenda Frommelt, and her sister Mary Katherine. She will be dearly missed by all those who love her; her daughter, Elizabeth Kelly (Peter); her siblings, Mary Olesen (Scott) and Tom Frommelt (Sherry Moser); her niece and nephew, Samantha Olesen and Jacob Frommelt; her grandchildren, McKinzie, Colton, and Beckett Kelly; her best friend, Theresa Hill; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Donations in Patty's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. The family will hold a private memorial service. The family would like to thank Claffey & Rotta for their services.

And, Pooh said it best, "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…." A.A. Milne.