Patricia Billie Calhoun
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Patricia Billie Calhoun

1940 - 2021

Patricia Billie Calhoun, 80, Napa, CA, passed away peacefully the morning of February 3, 2021, at home with family by her side.

Patricia was born on December 25, 1940 in St. Helena, CA. Her family lived in Vallejo, CA where Patricia grew up involved in the music and choir of her church. Music was Patricia's passion. She played the xylophone in her High School Marching Band, performed in and co-produced an album for Vallejo's Pentecostal Church of God, has performed with the Oakland Tabernacle Choir and toured the Country as part of a Gospel quartet. She is known to be able to play any instrument and can play a song by listening to it.

Patricia met her husband George in Vallejo through the family church. In 1972, Pat (as she was known to most) and George moved their family of 4 to Napa, CA, where she built a successful real estate business, Silverado Realty, Inc. Pat was known to many in the industry as someone who they could trust to help interpret the terms of a contract and understand the meaning of Real Estate Law. She held the position of President of the Napa County Board of Realtors and was on the Contract Advisory Committee for the State of California, Department of Real Estate. During this time, in addition to managing her real estate business and raising 4 children, Pat was lead singer and pianist for the local Country Western Band, "Southern Comfort." Many Napa locals can remember Southern Comfort playing at fundraisers and crab feeds for local groups such as the Napa Pop Warner Football League and High School Booster Clubs. Upon retirement, Pat and George traveled the country in their ever-growing RV so that Pat could perform in the annual Blue Grass Music Festival circuit.

Patricia's passion for music was at the core of every family gathering and passed on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of whom are also accomplished musicians. It is through this love of music that her family will always be able to keep her close.

Patricia was married for 61 years to George Junior Calhoun, who predeceased her in June of 2020. She is survived by children Carri Wik (Greg), Michael Calhoun (Heidi), Peggy Calhoun (John Decius) and predeceased by daughter Rebecca (Becky) Calhoun. Patricia has 10 loving grandchildren Danni, Lindsay, Nickelle, Matthew, Zachary, Cooper, Luke, Oliver, Julian and Sebastian and 4 great-grandchildren, Drake, Jaeylynn, Matthew (MJ) and Cayden.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Pat Calhoun's name to a local music program of the donor's choice.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Extending our deepest sympathy to the family. Pat will be missed. Is for certain!
Jim & Mary Stornetta
March 8, 2021
I I first met Pat at Vallejo Pcof G! Wonderful woman of God! So sorry for your loss
Billy Ruth Crump
March 4, 2021
Our thoughts are with your family.
Dan, Cindy, John & Charles Boyett
March 2, 2021
Pat will be missed at our MahJongg table.
Susan Blake
March 2, 2021
Dear Calhoun Family, I'm very sorry to hear of Pat's passing. I have wonderful memories of her, and of course, the music she shared. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. Laurie Wilkerson
Delores L. Jenkins Wilkerson
March 2, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the passing of Pat. She was a dear friend. She helped in many real estate transactions. When she found out I played mah jongg she was so excited. She joined our group and for many years played weekly with us. She will always hold a special spot in my heart. Blessings to the family.
Patricia Sullivan
March 2, 2021
I´m so sorry to learn of your mother/grandmother´s passing. She was my first piano teacher in Vallejo when I was just a girl. She was so lively and happy. I´m also moved that Pat and my own mother passed on the same day. Peggy and Mike, I´m so sorry for your loss.
Debi Kirkland Johnson
March 1, 2021
Im so sorry to learn of Pat's passing. My husband, Johnnie and I worked with Pat in the real estate business in Napa in years past. She was always one of the best to work with, a real pro. We also went to the pizza parlor a number of times to listen to her play with the group that met there. Rest In Peace Pat with our Heavenly Father.
Jonette Beck
February 28, 2021
