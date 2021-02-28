Patricia Billie Calhoun

1940 - 2021

Patricia Billie Calhoun, 80, Napa, CA, passed away peacefully the morning of February 3, 2021, at home with family by her side.

Patricia was born on December 25, 1940 in St. Helena, CA. Her family lived in Vallejo, CA where Patricia grew up involved in the music and choir of her church. Music was Patricia's passion. She played the xylophone in her High School Marching Band, performed in and co-produced an album for Vallejo's Pentecostal Church of God, has performed with the Oakland Tabernacle Choir and toured the Country as part of a Gospel quartet. She is known to be able to play any instrument and can play a song by listening to it.

Patricia met her husband George in Vallejo through the family church. In 1972, Pat (as she was known to most) and George moved their family of 4 to Napa, CA, where she built a successful real estate business, Silverado Realty, Inc. Pat was known to many in the industry as someone who they could trust to help interpret the terms of a contract and understand the meaning of Real Estate Law. She held the position of President of the Napa County Board of Realtors and was on the Contract Advisory Committee for the State of California, Department of Real Estate. During this time, in addition to managing her real estate business and raising 4 children, Pat was lead singer and pianist for the local Country Western Band, "Southern Comfort." Many Napa locals can remember Southern Comfort playing at fundraisers and crab feeds for local groups such as the Napa Pop Warner Football League and High School Booster Clubs. Upon retirement, Pat and George traveled the country in their ever-growing RV so that Pat could perform in the annual Blue Grass Music Festival circuit.

Patricia's passion for music was at the core of every family gathering and passed on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of whom are also accomplished musicians. It is through this love of music that her family will always be able to keep her close.

Patricia was married for 61 years to George Junior Calhoun, who predeceased her in June of 2020. She is survived by children Carri Wik (Greg), Michael Calhoun (Heidi), Peggy Calhoun (John Decius) and predeceased by daughter Rebecca (Becky) Calhoun. Patricia has 10 loving grandchildren Danni, Lindsay, Nickelle, Matthew, Zachary, Cooper, Luke, Oliver, Julian and Sebastian and 4 great-grandchildren, Drake, Jaeylynn, Matthew (MJ) and Cayden.

A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at Tulocay Cemetery, Napa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Pat Calhoun's name to a local music program of the donor's choice.