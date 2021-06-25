Menu
Patricia Ann Dillon
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA

Patricia Ann Dillon

1941 – 2021

Patricia (Pat) Ann Dillon, 79, passed away in Vallejo on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was a native of Vallejo; she graduated from Vallejo High School and Armstrong Business School. She met her husband Paul on a blind date and after a brief courtship; they were married in Idaho Falls, ID on September 28, 1963.

Pat was employed with the Vallejo Unified School District for over 30 years at various schools, retiring from Jesse Bethel High School as Office Manager. Upon her post retirement, she went back to work in the Human Resources Department at the district office.

She truly lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends, decorating for the holidays, cooking and spending time with and spoiling her three granddaughters and husband. She enjoyed taking trips with the family to her favorite place, Disneyland. She also enjoyed spending summers on the McKenzie River in Vida, OR.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul; son, Brian, who resides in London, England, daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Justin Knipstein of Concord, CA and granddaughters, Emily Petrone, Julianna and Dillon Knipstein, survives Pat.

Family, friends and others whose lives Pat touched are invited to attend Pat's Celebration of Life, which will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, June 28th at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee Street, Vallejo, CA. We will have gathering afterwards in the next room.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street, Vallejo, CA
Funeral services provided by:
Twin Chapels Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, I had the privilege to work with Pat she was always happy, smiling and elegant. She always made me laugh.
Zoe Ann Dill
Work
June 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Dillon Family. I worked with "Pat"when she worked at Vallejo General Hospital. She was a wonderful person.
Diane Garrison
Work
June 27, 2021
I send my condolences to the family of Pat. We didn't work together, but I got to know her through friends and other School District employees. She had such a wonderful sense of humor, kind but directness, a very classy lady. Her knowledge of being on Office Manager can not be duplicated. Her beautiful spirit will be missed by all, and especially her family. RIP Pat!
Laurie Kee
Work
June 26, 2021
I was blessed to know and work with Pat. My heart goes out to her family.
Carla Paulk
Friend
June 26, 2021
