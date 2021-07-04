Patricia 'Patty' Joan Johnson

1943 – 2021

On Tuesday, June 29th our beacon of light moved on to now shine in Heaven.

Patty was born at the Parks Victory Memorial Hospital in Napa on July 30th, 1943. She was the first of three siblings to Don and Joan Allen. The first of the fourth generation to be born into two large Napa pioneer families, the Allen's and the Lyttle's. She was cherished and loved by them all. Thus, a family trait which she carried and shared throughout her life.

Except for a few years in her childhood, Patty lived her entire life in Napa. During which she spent time camping & abalone fishing with her family on the California Coast. Her love to dance prompted the hosting of many dance parties and in her later years she taught her kids many of her favorite moves. She was active in 4H ultimately taking a Northern California Leadership role. She was involved in many activities at Napa High School as well, graduating in 1961. After high school she moved on to the Napa J.C. and then embarked on a nursing carrier at Sonoma State Hospital.

In the summer of '62 Patty met John Johnson on a blind date set up by mutual friends with the most correct assumption they would be a good match. On May 25th, 1963 Patty and John were married at St. Teresa's Church in Carson City, Nevada. A beautiful reception followed a few weeks later with a gathering of family and friends.

In 1964 they designed and constructed their family home on Redwood Creek at the end of W. Lincoln Ave, while fulfilling Patty's dream of having a large family. They had 5 children in the first 9 years of their marriage. To Patty's delight, this property, which is lovingly known today as 'Johnsonville', became the gathering place for many wonderful celebrations. Including the 20/30 Club and the Classic Yacht Association, which they were actively involved in. Every holiday and event that Patty hosted was made to look easy.

Patty always made sure we thrived together as a family. Camping trips starting with a converted bread truck and advanced to the Open Road RV, which mom nicknamed 'The Hamper'. Summer boating for weeks at a time on the Delta made for some of our fondest memories. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafting, and filling our home with beautiful paintings. She was the ultimate homemaker. Always making sure that everyone was safe, warm, and clean in body and mind, as to the best of her ability. Mom really was perfect in all of our eyes.

The career path that was taken once her kids were older was what came naturally, working with children. She retired after 15 years of working at the Napa Infant Program and Yountville Elementary Pre-School Program.

As the family grew up Patty and John were able to enjoy more and more adventures together. They especially enjoyed traveling the world by cruises they took with their close friends fondly known as 'The Cruise Group'.

Patty is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Johnson. Their 5 children, Brenda (Greg) Blackard, Mary Williamson, Richard (Kelly) Johnson, Amy Gibbs-Downs, and Katie (Scott) Alberda, 13 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. As well as her two siblings, Perry (Carole) Allen of OR, and Carol (George) Horvath of ID.

We will forever cherish the sweet smell of roses. Thank you for the enormous family that you created and unbreakable love that keeps us all together. Life will never be the same without you.

Private burial will take place at Tulocay Cemetery.

Please join the Johnson Family in Patty's 'Celebration of Life' Friday, July 9th at noon in the Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa CA 94559

Contributions can be made to The Queen of the Valley Foundation in Patty's name.