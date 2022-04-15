Father Patrick C. Stephenson

1939 - 2022

Father Patrick Charles Stephenson, 82, passed away on March 12, 2022, at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. He was born on August 15, 1939 to Perry and Rosemary Stephenson.

Fr. Pat entered the priesthood and was ordained on March 3, 1968 and served as a Priest & teacher prior to joining the Air Force as a chaplain and completing his 20-year career with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In 1994, Fr. Pat served as the first priest at Holy Family Catholic Church in American Canyon. His leadership was instrumental to building the fellowship of the church and brought together the community. Fr. Pat retired in May of 2011. In his free time, he enjoyed watching movies at the local theatre and reading books with his book club.

Fr. Pat is survived by his sister Rosemary and nieces, nephews and other relatives. Father Pat was preceded in death by his father, Perry, his mother, Rosemary and his siblings Joan, Margaret, Molly and James. A private burial service will be held at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in the Mausoleum (Glass Niche Row F – 2A) in Vallejo, CA.

Fr. Pat positively impacted so many lives and he will be missed by many. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in American Canyon on May 1st at 11:30am.