Patsy L. Rashe
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Patsy L Rashe

1935 - 2021

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Averille Rashe and two sons, Michael and Wayne. She is survived by her two daughters, Marie Cantrell and Kimberly Fornachon, grandchildren Jesse and Jed Cantrell, Jason Fornachon, Tamera Rashe, Shawna Rashe, Jamie Yarber, Patricia Gomez, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patsy grew up in Napa, graduating at Napa high and raised her family here. She and Ave retired their 15 acre off-grid property above Burney Falls where they lived for 18 years until Ave's death in 2012 at which time she moved back to Napa until 2017 when she moved to Redding, Ca.

Memorial service will be held on October 16th at 2pm at the Napa Seventh Day Adventist church.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Napa Seventh Day Adventist church
CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Marie & Kimberly - writing this to you feels like writing it to your Mom. She was always my friend, always loving. I so wish Zo could give her one more hug, one more phone call. Heaven is rejoicing for sure. Please know you had the very best Mom ever and I had the very best cousin. Sending love and hugs
Katheryn Mitchell
Family
September 11, 2021
My dear friend Patsy. Many wonderful years together. I love you Patsy and will miss you terribly. I keep thinking I want to call you then realize you aren´t there. Will see you in Heaven Friend.
Lynda Schroder (Walker)
September 10, 2021
