Patsy L Rashe

1935 - 2021

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Averille Rashe and two sons, Michael and Wayne. She is survived by her two daughters, Marie Cantrell and Kimberly Fornachon, grandchildren Jesse and Jed Cantrell, Jason Fornachon, Tamera Rashe, Shawna Rashe, Jamie Yarber, Patricia Gomez, and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patsy grew up in Napa, graduating at Napa high and raised her family here. She and Ave retired their 15 acre off-grid property above Burney Falls where they lived for 18 years until Ave's death in 2012 at which time she moved back to Napa until 2017 when she moved to Redding, Ca.

Memorial service will be held on October 16th at 2pm at the Napa Seventh Day Adventist church.