Patty Patten Kaye
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Patty Patten Kaye

1929 - 2021

Patty Patten Kaye (formally Rothman) passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021 in Springfield, OR. She was 92 years old.

Patty was predeceased by her husband John Kaye and her parents Earl and Bessie Patten. Patty is survived by her two sons Ron Rothman and Dave Rothman and her sisters Imogene Waggoner and Barbara Paoli. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Patty was born in Denver CO on August 19, 1929. She moved to Napa at an early age. She attended Napa Schools and graduated from Napa High School. She also attended Napa College.

Patty was very active in Napa business and community service organizations. She is past president of the Junior Woman's Club of Napa. She owned and managed Stage One Fashions a woman's clothing store in downtown Napa. She also managed Napa Valley Travel after her parents death. In her later years, Patty lived in Lincoln, CA and Springfield, OR.

Patty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at Hendricks Park in Eugene, OR on September 27th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.communitysupportedshelters.org.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hendricks Park
Eugene, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Patty´s family. Patty and John were so much fun to camp on the Delta with us many years ago. May she rest in the arms of Jesus.
Kay Stewart Frazier
Friend
September 24, 2021
Lindsay Rothman & Josh Rothman
September 24, 2021
Lindsay Rothman & Josh Rothman
September 24, 2021
We will miss you Grandma, and will always Love you Lindsay, Josh, Jimmy & Lily
Lindsay Rothman & Josh Rothman
September 24, 2021
