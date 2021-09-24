Patty Patten Kaye

1929 - 2021

Patty Patten Kaye (formally Rothman) passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021 in Springfield, OR. She was 92 years old.

Patty was predeceased by her husband John Kaye and her parents Earl and Bessie Patten. Patty is survived by her two sons Ron Rothman and Dave Rothman and her sisters Imogene Waggoner and Barbara Paoli. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Patty was born in Denver CO on August 19, 1929. She moved to Napa at an early age. She attended Napa Schools and graduated from Napa High School. She also attended Napa College.

Patty was very active in Napa business and community service organizations. She is past president of the Junior Woman's Club of Napa. She owned and managed Stage One Fashions a woman's clothing store in downtown Napa. She also managed Napa Valley Travel after her parents death. In her later years, Patty lived in Lincoln, CA and Springfield, OR.

Patty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be missed.