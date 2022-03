Paul M Doucette

1939 - 2021

Paul Doucette worked for Kaiser Steel Corp. as the superintendent of the paint department from 1968 to 1986. He then worked as an independent contractor from 1987 to 2015.

He is survived by his wife Deloris, daughter Pamela, granddaughter Brandy, and grandson C.J., and many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful loving husband, father, and grandfather.