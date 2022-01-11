Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pete A. Greer

Pete A. Greer

1956 - 2022

Long time Napa resident Pete Greer, 65, passed away unexpectedly on New Year 's Day 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Florence, and his brother Kevin. He is survived by his siblings, Mary, Frank, Patrick, Maureen, Michael, Paul, George and Timothy.

Pete was a 1976 graduate of Vintage High School where he lettered in wrestling. Despite life-long challenges, Pete was a positive, friendly, happy, independent and social person. Pete and his family have always been very appreciative of all the support he received from the Napa community.

Pete will be missed, but will remain fondly in the memories of his large family and many friends in Napa.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I have fond memories of Pete over the years. I'm sure he will be missed by many.
Diane Slade
Work
January 25, 2022
I knew Peter from Innovations Community Center. He frequent there often he made his presence known and welcomed everybody around him. He was especially a good card player and will be missed by the staff. Peter was a good man. We're so sorry for your loss I know everyone at Innovations will miss him
Elaine Paoli
January 17, 2022
Pete was a good man. Had a great sense of humor. RIP Pete. See you on the other side.
James Mapes
January 14, 2022
Pete was a wonderful friend. We will miss him stopping buy for lunch or a visit.
Lorraine Fingerson-Cohen & Eric Fingerson
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results