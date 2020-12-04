Menu
Peter J. Zwetsloot

1941 - 2020

Peter and his family immigrated to California in 1957. He enlisted in the Army in 1959, serving in Germany during the Berlin crisis.

Peter became a U.S. citizen in December 1963, 5 days before marrying the love of his life, Loretta (nee Desrosiers). Together they raised 3 children. Peter worked as a Psychiatric Technician/Unit Supervisor at Napa State Hospital for 22 years.

He is survived by his wife Loretta; daughter Karen Proteau (Mark); son Joe (Irene Wong); daughter Patricia Zwetsloot (John Barandas); 4 grandchildren Gregory Stephenson; Zachary Proteau (Alicia Bucks); Kimberly Stephenson and Bryan Proteau; 3 brothers, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Collabria Care - Collabria Hospice, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa.

The service will be at St. Apollinaris Church on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
