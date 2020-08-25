Peter Melvin Di Pasqua

1958 - 2020

Peter Melvin Di Pasqua passed away on August 16, 2020, after a year long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Katrina, and children Juliana and Dominic. While he fought long and hard for this past year, he is now at peace.

Peter was born in South San Francisco on September 4, 1958 and went to Cañada College to learn the culinary arts. He moved to Napa in 1989 as chef of a new restaurant, DDK's. He was the chef in many restaurants in Napa, eventually opening Di Pasqua wedding cakes. In 1996 he went back to school at UC Davis and became a dietician, working at Sonoma Developmental Center, Kaiser Vallejo and The Veterans Home in Yountville. He moved into administration, eventually becoming the Compliance officer at Napa State Hospital.

Peter cherished his family and participated in all of their activities. He was a soccer coach, Cub Scout leader, cheerleader at cross country races and Optimist basketball games, and Little League umpire. He loved all sports, but baseball held a special place in his heart. After Dominic wrapped up his Little League career, Peter started a program to teach boys how to umpire after they aged out. With Peter setting the example, the kids he mentored learned the integrity and strong work ethic required for the job.

Peter was an active member of Congregation Beth Shalom, and especially enjoyed helping Juliana and Dominic celebrate their Bat and Bar Mitzvahs. He served as president, and also on various boards and committees at CBS, always willing to offer assistance.

Peter was loved by all. He was caring, generous, compassionate and hardworking. He could corner anyone in any room and talk about baseball, football, basketball, history – and they would enjoy it. His endless laughter and eye for perfection were noticed by everyone.

A private burial and virtual memorial have already taken place.

Peter is survived by his father Gene, his brothers Paul and Tim (Greg), his wife and his children. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Southern Poverty Law Center at splcenter.org.