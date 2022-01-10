Menu
Peter Vallen Robichaud

Peter Vallen Robichaud

1929 - 2021

Peter Vallen Robichaud passed away on November 22, 2021 of what used to be called old age. He earned it – he was 92; the mind was sharp, but his body finally wore out. His adventure started on October 19 , 1929, in Portland OR when Pauline and Frank Robichaud welcomed their first of three sons (Mickey and Tony to follow). He grew up in Mill Valley (on his beloved Eugene Street), then, the move to Napa, onto the Bubbling Wells Ranch on Atlas Peak. At Napa High, he met future wife Joan Dolores Griffin. After a brief stint of college in L.A., the two married. They were impossibly young but didn't know it, so a family of three soon followed. First son Keith was born in New York City, where the couple moved when Pete took a job with the JayVee stores, which debuted on First Street in Napa. Then, a return to Marin County. He struck out on his own with a women's clothing boutique, Nicole (named after daughter, child #2). He performed for several years with the Mill Valley Light Opera Company. The family (now with second son Val) moved to Sacramento. Pete managed a department store, then sold real estate. He was of the time: loud ties, jazz, bushy mustache, Esquire magazine, cocktails at Aldo's. To his kids' friends, he was the cool dad. He aged, but somehow never seemed old. Then came a move to Yountville, where Pete was early into the gourmet foods business, selling 'artisan' foods (years before the term) such as Napa Valley Mustard. Inquisitive, with a lifelong entrepreneurial spirit and drive, he was always ahead of the trend. He was sharp, witty, and a born salesman, which paid off at the next venture, the Sonoma Wine Shop. Even after selling the shop 13 years later, he couldn't quite stop talking to people, and gigs at several Napa Valley tasting rooms followed. He absolutely adored his granddaughters (Sara, Emma, and Annie) who 'walked around in his heart.' He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joan. He will be dearly missed.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 10, 2022.
I am very saddened to learn of Peter`s passing. I work for the local congressman, Mike Thompson and thoroughly enjoyed Peter calling every once in a while with political commentary and or seeking our assistance with minor federal government issues. May he rest in peace... And his wife and family, know that you all now have an angel in heaven looking out over each of you. Blessings and prayers to all and rest in peace Peter
Brad Onorato
Friend
January 11, 2022
I waited on Mr Robichaud for many, many years at Food Fair and Vallergas. Your husband, father and grandfather was always a dashing, impeccably mannered, and very kind man. You are in my prayers and Peter is in my memories
Molly Towey
January 11, 2022
