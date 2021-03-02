Peter T. Schleich

1959 – 2021

Peter T. Schleich, 61, passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, CA after a valiant 48- year battle with type one diabetes. Pete's struggles with diabetes defined his life in many ways. He cheated death more than once during the many years he fought to control his disease. He was stoic in dealing with the pain and suffering he endured during the progression of his illness.

Pete grew up in Glendale, CA and was a talented baseball player during his Little League days. He always loved the SF Giants, even though he lived in Dodger territory until 1976, when he moved to Giants country, Napa, CA, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Pete loved his human family and friends, and also the loyal canine companions he had over the years: Sheika, Dakota, Shadow, and Tasha. He was a dog person through and through and those dogs were his counselors, friends, and comforters. Each was constantly by his side.

Pete is pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents, Mary and Ardo Cornelius, his parents, Betty and George Schleich, and his brother Joe. He is survived by his siblings John (Maureen), Martin (Jane), and Ann; nieces Jenna (Anders), Catalina (Vic); nephews Erik (Heather), Gabriel (Noelle), Augustine, Lucas (Sara), and Liam; in addition to numerous great nieces and nephews.

Our Mom, Betty, dedicated her life to taking care of her youngest child. We would also like to thank Georgia Marceau, Les Dark, and all of Pete's caregivers including his many doctors, nurses, pharmacists', and prosthetic experts for looking after him for so many years. There are too many to name, but we thank you all.

As much as we love Pete and will miss him in our daily lives, we are happy to know that in the hands of the Lord, he is now healthy, happy, and whole. Fly, brother, fly!