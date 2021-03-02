Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter T. Schleich

Peter T. Schleich

1959 – 2021

Peter T. Schleich, 61, passed away peacefully in Sunnyvale, CA after a valiant 48- year battle with type one diabetes. Pete's struggles with diabetes defined his life in many ways. He cheated death more than once during the many years he fought to control his disease. He was stoic in dealing with the pain and suffering he endured during the progression of his illness.

Pete grew up in Glendale, CA and was a talented baseball player during his Little League days. He always loved the SF Giants, even though he lived in Dodger territory until 1976, when he moved to Giants country, Napa, CA, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Pete loved his human family and friends, and also the loyal canine companions he had over the years: Sheika, Dakota, Shadow, and Tasha. He was a dog person through and through and those dogs were his counselors, friends, and comforters. Each was constantly by his side.

Pete is pre-deceased by his maternal grandparents, Mary and Ardo Cornelius, his parents, Betty and George Schleich, and his brother Joe. He is survived by his siblings John (Maureen), Martin (Jane), and Ann; nieces Jenna (Anders), Catalina (Vic); nephews Erik (Heather), Gabriel (Noelle), Augustine, Lucas (Sara), and Liam; in addition to numerous great nieces and nephews.

Our Mom, Betty, dedicated her life to taking care of her youngest child. We would also like to thank Georgia Marceau, Les Dark, and all of Pete's caregivers including his many doctors, nurses, pharmacists', and prosthetic experts for looking after him for so many years. There are too many to name, but we thank you all.

As much as we love Pete and will miss him in our daily lives, we are happy to know that in the hands of the Lord, he is now healthy, happy, and whole. Fly, brother, fly!


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Hello to everyone my name is Patrick J TUMILTY I'm texting to say I'm thinking of Peter today and also I worked with Ann down in Burbank California Macy please call me at 602-599-1003 I would love to hear from her thank you I appreciate it. Patrick TUMILTY
PATRICK TUMILTY
Friend
March 12, 2022
You know I'm thinking of you today and this is Patrick may you please please call me we used to work together in Burbank you were upstairs and tell him that I was working down in the shop my phone number is 602-599-1003 I would love to hear from you please call me play somebody please give her this message I thank you
PATRICK TUMILTY
August 19, 2021
REST IN PEACE PETER . And please call me this is Patrick Joseph t u m i l t y 602-599-1003 I would love to hear from you please call me we used to work in Burbank today other on Empire Avenue
PATRICK TUMILTY
August 14, 2021
ANN THIS IS PATRICK J TUMILTY MAY U PLEASE CALL ME. I WOULD LOVE TOO HEAR FROM U . THANKS PATRICK
PATRICK TUMILTY
Other
July 31, 2021
Hello everyone my name is Patrick J tumilty I do not know Pete but I knew a n n Schleich I'm just texting to say I'm sorry about the passing of Peter and I hope a n n gets this message I'm living in Glendale Arizona and my phone number is 602 5991003 thank you
PATRICK TUMILTY
Other
July 21, 2021
You and your brother Joe were a lot of fun, we certainly had some great times in the 70´s , you will be missed. RIP
Crane Carter
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results