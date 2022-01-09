Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip david Martin
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main St
Napa, CA

Philip David Martin

1943 - 2022

Philip Martin passed away at home on January 1, 2022. He was born February 1943 to Phillip and Melba (Frye) Martin. A lifelong resident of Napa, graduating from Napa High School in 1961. He worked for Mare Island Naval Shipyard for 30 years retiring in 1994. He was a hunter and fisherman and loved to travel.

He is survived by Gail, his wife of 58 years, his daughter Lisa Adams (George), two grandchildren Christopher and Haili Adams (Duke), two great grandchildren Aaron and Madison, sister Terri Maynard (Dustin), as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Rockey. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Native Sons of the Golden West (Cleft Palate), Napa Parlor #62, P.O. Box 2235, Napa, CA 94558. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Claffey & Rota Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Gail, Lisa and George, Please accept my condolences on the passing of Philip. He was a good friend and I enjoyed his company at work and in the Native Sons. He was always fun to be around. He will be missed.
Ernie Stoddard
Friend
January 14, 2022
Gail, Lisa, George and family My heartfelt thoughts, memories and prayers go to each of you at this sad time.
Karen Bridewell
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results