Philip David Martin

1943 - 2022

Philip Martin passed away at home on January 1, 2022. He was born February 1943 to Phillip and Melba (Frye) Martin. A lifelong resident of Napa, graduating from Napa High School in 1961. He worked for Mare Island Naval Shipyard for 30 years retiring in 1994. He was a hunter and fisherman and loved to travel.

He is survived by Gail, his wife of 58 years, his daughter Lisa Adams (George), two grandchildren Christopher and Haili Adams (Duke), two great grandchildren Aaron and Madison, sister Terri Maynard (Dustin), as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Rockey. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Native Sons of the Golden West (Cleft Palate), Napa Parlor #62, P.O. Box 2235, Napa, CA 94558. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.