Phyllis Fleming

1934 - 2022

Phyllis Fleming passed away on March 16, 2022, the day of her 88th birthday. Phyllis was born on March 16, 1934 in Vallejo, CA. She met her husband, Matt, there and they married in 1951 Phyllis was the dedicated wife, and mother of three children, grandmother of five, and great grandmother of 6. She spent her younger years leading women's home Bible studies, and was always active at her Church, Creekside Community.

In the early 1970's, Phyllis went to work at the Valley Bible and Book store in Napa, eventually becoming store manager there. She retired after twenty-five years at Valley Bible, and continued to be actively involved in the church as choir director and Sunday School teacher.

Phyllis was a voracious reader and a prolific writer of poetry. Always the dedicated prayer warrior, she spent her life encouraging those around her. She was a tremendous blessing to all who met her, and we truly rejoice in her going home to her heavenly Father.

Family members joined in a private graveside ceremony in celebration of Phyllis' life on March 26. We wish to express our most sincere gratitude to those at Stayman Estates and Anchor Hospice for the remarkable love and care they provided for Phyllis in the past months.

Donations in Phyllis' name may be made to:

Expressions of Hope

2303 Trower Ave

Napa, CA 94558