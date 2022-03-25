Rhonda Jones Privett

1952 - 2021

Rhonda Jones Privett, age 69 passed away on Dec 15th, 2021 in Fargo, North Dakota. She was born on May 10, 1952 in Napa, California. Rhonda leaves behind her loving husband Bob Jones of Fargo, her two children Jeff Privett of Fargo, Niki Solorio of Napa, her grandchildren Bradley Privett and Marissa Privett of Fargo, Aliyah Solorio of Napa, stepchildren Kevin Jones & wife Marissa of Pasco, Washington, Kyle Jones & wife Danielle of America Canyon, Lisa & husband David Velasco of Japan, sister Debbie Brown of Napa, brothers Kevin Privett and Steve Privett of American Canyon.

Rhonda lived most of her life in Napa, CA. She recently moved to Fargo, North Dakota with her husband Bob to enjoy retirement with him.

The house they bought in Fargo has a giant pond behind it and Rhonda fell in love with the geese, (which she called Ducks) rabbits and all the birds that they could feed. They knew this is where they wanted to live out the rest of their lives. She got to go camping once with her husband and enjoy a little of the outdoors here in Fargo. She was able to see one of our great blizzards Fargo gets in the winter and learn to drive in the snow a little before her untimely passing.

Being a single Mom raising 2 kids, Rhonda worked various jobs doing bartending, working for Block and Block Dialysis and then working for Dey Labs which she loved doing before she retired at the end of 2003. She was also a member of the Native Daughters for 10 years where she made many friends.

Rhonda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She always put her family and friends first. She was a selfless and caring person. Someone you could always count on. Rhonda was the heart of the family, the glue that held us together. Her passing has been a devastating loss for everyone. She will truly be missed forever. We know she is in a better place where she is now able to reunite with her mother and father. The love and friendship she brought to the people she knew will forever be cherished. No more pain Mom.