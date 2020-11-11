Richard Harlow Clark, USN

1939 – 2020

Richard (Dick) Clark was born on July 23, 1939 in Nevada City, CA to Eugene Arthur and Nellie Ruth Lanchester Clark. He joined his sister, Doreen at the family home residing there until they relocated to Clear Lake, CA. in 1941. The family eventually settled in Napa, CA where Dick graduated from Napa High School. Following graduation, Dick joined the Navy and spent the next nine years serving our Country.

With knowledge gained in the Navy and "training" in wood working he learned at his father's elbow, Dick worked in the hardware business. Dick was employed as store manager for the Ace Hardware on Tennessee Street in Vallejo that was owned by his sister, Doreen and her husband, Bill Kirchubel. When they retired and sold the store, Dick found employment at Zeller's Ace Hardware and Clark's Ace Hardware in Napa where he worked for a good number of years.

In his younger days, Dick enjoyed woodworking, creating exquisite wooden model trains and handcrafted gifts for his family and friends. He also enjoyed hand tying intricate fishing lures.

In 1978, Dick married Barbara Ames and stayed in Napa with her two daughters. Though the marriage ended in 1984, they remained close friends until Barbara's passing. Dick remained in contact with her surviving daughter, Cyndi Ames.

In 2017, Dick and his landlord Justo Perez both lost their homes and belongings in the Atlas Peak Fire. Dick's family and extensive group of Napa friends rallied around him to see him through the crisis. Dick relocated to the Brown Ranch on Old Sonoma Road until his passing on October 24, 2020.

The family is eternally grateful for the friendships Dick found at Zeller's & Clark's to Justo Perez and David Brown and to his friends who joined him at Emmy Lou's Diner, his favorite breakfast hangout.

Dick is survived by his sister, Doreen Kirchubel of Citrus Heights, nephew and wife, Michael and Denise Kirchubel, niece and husband, Shirley and Billy Arrington, all of Fairfield, nephew and wife, Gary and Tammy Kirchubel of South Lake Tahoe. He is also survived by six great nephews, two great nieces, their respective spouses and four great-great nephews and one great-great niece. He was predeceased by his parents in October 1984 and January 1985, his brother-in-law Bill in February 2001 and his former wife, Barbara in July 2017.

Inurnment will occur at a private ceremony with Naval honors on November 17, 2020 at the Sacramento National Cemetery.