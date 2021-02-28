Menu
Richard D. Hooker III

Richard D Hooker III

1954 - 2021

Richard passed away peacefully at his home in Vallejo on February 8th, 2021. With his sister Ruth, niece Missy and his brother Robert by his side as well as his beloved dog Roxie, who never left his side.

Richard honorably served his country in the Navy aboard the minesweeper USS Affray out of Charleston, SC.

He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed spending time fishing. He loved to tinker on mechanical things, and always had parts left over that did not affect how it operated and this was always something we laughed about.

He was preceded by his wife Pamela, parents Richard and Ruth Hooker.

He is survived by a son, sister Ruth Ann Grant (Frank), brother Robert (Kathy) many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in a private ceremony.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. May Richard rest in peace.
Kathy & Ken Sidie
March 2, 2021
We will meet again Richard keep tinkering on motors! Rest in peace my brother
Ronald Hiler
March 1, 2021
Missy
March 1, 2021
Missy
March 1, 2021
Missy
March 1, 2021
I miss you so much already. I can't believe it has been just shy of 3 weeks without you and just shy of 2 weeks for my puggie girl, Munchkin. I'm sad for my lost of you both so close together but I'm also happy that you went together-ish. I know that you will take good care of each other. Give Aunt Pam, Ralph and Misty my love, as well the rest of our family that you see blood and adopted. Thank you so much for leaving me Roxy, I don't know what I would do without her right now. Also for Bruno, thanks to Buz he's a BEAST again... Love you Uncle Richard Miss you all the time. Roxy is still watching the door, waiting for her daddy to come home... Missy, your loving neice, friend, companion and care till the end. P.S. Thanks also for all the wonderful people in my life that would not be without you... Everyone at Michel's Transportation Services, Buz, Tom and Linda, Bobby and Linda, Chris, Omari, Deanna, and many more. They have all been wonderful and have helped me more than you could have ever asked or expected.
Missy
March 1, 2021
