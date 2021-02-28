Richard D Hooker III

1954 - 2021

Richard passed away peacefully at his home in Vallejo on February 8th, 2021. With his sister Ruth, niece Missy and his brother Robert by his side as well as his beloved dog Roxie, who never left his side.

Richard honorably served his country in the Navy aboard the minesweeper USS Affray out of Charleston, SC.

He had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed spending time fishing. He loved to tinker on mechanical things, and always had parts left over that did not affect how it operated and this was always something we laughed about.

He was preceded by his wife Pamela, parents Richard and Ruth Hooker.

He is survived by a son, sister Ruth Ann Grant (Frank), brother Robert (Kathy) many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in a private ceremony.