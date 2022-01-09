Richard (Rick) John Ida

1952 - 2021

Richard (Rick) John Ida passed away on December 27, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who put his family above all else.

Rick was born in San Francisco, California to Paul and Florence (Takei) Ida on April 20, 1952. He grew up in Oakland, California graduating from Skyline High School where he lettered in baseball. After high school, Rick attended the University of California, Berkeley graduating with a degree in Psychology in 1974 and a lifelong passion for Cal athletics. He later attended Purdue University where he obtained a master's degree in Child Development and Early Childhood Education.

After finishing college, he taught preschool in Sonoma where he met his beloved wife, Janet, in 1976. Rick and Janet married on May 27, 1978 in Sonoma, California. First living in Fresno before settling in Napa for the past 43 years where they raised their two sons, Adam and Brandon. He was a dedicated father who attended every activity, volunteered at their schools, and provided support and guidance. He especially enjoyed coaching both of his sons in youth sports where he shared his passion for athletics, taught life lessons and always made sure everyone enjoyed the game.

Rick worked in education his entire career at several community colleges including Diablo Valley College, Solano Community College, American River College and Sacramento City College, first as an instructor and later as an administrator.

Rick loved the life he and his wife Janet made. They enjoyed attending concerts, spending time with friends and family and traveling with favorite locations including Hawaii, Tahoe, Yosemite, Europe and exploring national parks. He was a passionate sports fan who closely followed the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors, and all things Cal.

Later in life he enjoyed volunteering at golf tournaments, playing bocce ball and long morning walks, but discovered his real passion when his first grandchild was born in 2015. Eventually he become a grandpa (papa) to five boys who brought him immense joy. He formed a special bond with each of them.

Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years Janet, sons Adam (wife Erika and sons Callen, Brooks and Griffin) and Brandon (wife Kari and sons Aiden and Noah), brother Jim and his wife Carol, and brother-in-law Bruce and his wife Peggy.

While quiet in nature Rick had an infectious laugh that would bring a smile to those around him. He always had a positive outlook, no matter what life threw his way. He will best be remembered as a devoted husband, amazing father and adoring grandfather.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.