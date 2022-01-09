Menu
Richard John Ida
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Skyline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
411 Coombsville Rd
Napa, CA

Richard (Rick) John Ida

1952 - 2021

Richard (Rick) John Ida passed away on December 27, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who put his family above all else.

Rick was born in San Francisco, California to Paul and Florence (Takei) Ida on April 20, 1952. He grew up in Oakland, California graduating from Skyline High School where he lettered in baseball. After high school, Rick attended the University of California, Berkeley graduating with a degree in Psychology in 1974 and a lifelong passion for Cal athletics. He later attended Purdue University where he obtained a master's degree in Child Development and Early Childhood Education.

After finishing college, he taught preschool in Sonoma where he met his beloved wife, Janet, in 1976. Rick and Janet married on May 27, 1978 in Sonoma, California. First living in Fresno before settling in Napa for the past 43 years where they raised their two sons, Adam and Brandon. He was a dedicated father who attended every activity, volunteered at their schools, and provided support and guidance. He especially enjoyed coaching both of his sons in youth sports where he shared his passion for athletics, taught life lessons and always made sure everyone enjoyed the game.

Rick worked in education his entire career at several community colleges including Diablo Valley College, Solano Community College, American River College and Sacramento City College, first as an instructor and later as an administrator.

Rick loved the life he and his wife Janet made. They enjoyed attending concerts, spending time with friends and family and traveling with favorite locations including Hawaii, Tahoe, Yosemite, Europe and exploring national parks. He was a passionate sports fan who closely followed the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, Golden State Warriors, and all things Cal.

Later in life he enjoyed volunteering at golf tournaments, playing bocce ball and long morning walks, but discovered his real passion when his first grandchild was born in 2015. Eventually he become a grandpa (papa) to five boys who brought him immense joy. He formed a special bond with each of them.

Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years Janet, sons Adam (wife Erika and sons Callen, Brooks and Griffin) and Brandon (wife Kari and sons Aiden and Noah), brother Jim and his wife Carol, and brother-in-law Bruce and his wife Peggy.

While quiet in nature Rick had an infectious laugh that would bring a smile to those around him. He always had a positive outlook, no matter what life threw his way. He will best be remembered as a devoted husband, amazing father and adoring grandfather.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published by Napa Valley Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
I will always remember Rick's enthusiasm and zest for the early childhood profession. He was my instructor at Napa Valley College in the early 80's and later became a friend and mentor when I became an administrator at Solano College. I regret that our paths didn't cross the past several years, but am happy to see he enjoyed his life with his family and precious grandchildren. Peace and blessing to you all. ~Christie Speck
Christie Speck
School
January 31, 2022
Thank you everyone for the messages. They mean so much to our family. It is so good to hear how much Rick touched your life´s. We miss him terribly, but will carry his optimism, kindness, and friendly nature with us always.
Janet Ida
January 25, 2022
Rick was my boss for many years at SCC and became a dear friend for the past 16 years. To say that he is missed is an understatement. Not a day goes by that I don´t think of something funny I want to share with him. We had so many laughs and he was special to so many people. His family meant the world to him.
Heidi Ferrell
January 22, 2022
I never knew his name but every morning he would walk by my house and tell me good morning and have a great day. We all grew fond of him coming by and saying hello every day. Was very upset to see the news of Richards passing. My heart is with his family.
Patricia Lindstaedt
Other
January 18, 2022
My deepest sympathy for your loss. He was a good man.
Laurie Hockaday
January 11, 2022
I am so sad to read of Rick's passing. Though I haven't seen you or Rick in a long time Janet, the two of you have always had a special place in my heart and memories. Many a days and years I spent as being your family grocery clerk at Vallergas. Rick always made me laugh and his devious sense of humor made him a favorite verbal sparring partner of mine. I'm praying for you and the boys
Molly Towey
Work
January 9, 2022
I worked at Sacramento City College with Rick. He was always so helpful and really cared about our mission in helping students. He was just a really nice guy and the news of his passing is just so sad. My deepest sympathies to his family.
Andi H.
Work
January 7, 2022
Remember Rick from Skyline H.S. and once went on a group backpack to Emigrant Wilderness with him. He was kind and shared his wisdom with me. Sounds like he had a wonderful family life.
David Stockbridge
School
January 4, 2022
We are still shocked and saddened by the loss of our dear friend and neighbor. We will miss you so much and your positive outlook on everything. The world has lost an absolute gem.
Paul and Jenny McRoberts
January 4, 2022
May God bless your family in this time of sorrow. With thoughts and prayers.
Celina Ing
Work
January 2, 2022
My sympathy to all. Such a wonderful Man.
Steven Dawson
Work
January 2, 2022
I´m so grateful to know Rick Ida and hold his spirit and laugh in my heart. We shared our love of Cal and our commitment to mentoring college students as colleagues. What a guy!!
Marianne Flatland
Work
January 1, 2022
