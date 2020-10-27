Richard R. Hughes "Dick"

1940 - 2020

Richard R. Hughes "Dick" of Enumclaw, WA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 27, 2020 at the age of 80. Dick was born in in Faribault, MN on January 15, 1940, to John and Ruth (Winslow) Hughes.

Dick was raised in Napa, CA where he has many life-long friends. He moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1976 where he lived with his wife, Kandy, of 44 years. He loved to garden, camp, and spend time with his family.

Dick is survived by his wife Kandy Hughes of Enumclaw; son Darren Hughes of Oregon; daughters Pamela McInnis (John Elliot) of Napa, CA, Lori Cannon (Mike) of Auburn, CA, Megan White (Rich) of Edgewood, WA, and Leanna Hefley (Robert) of Enumclaw; sisters Barbara Bockelman of Oregon, JoAnn Darlington of Missouri, and Arlene Laythrop of Arizona; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.