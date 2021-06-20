Robert "Bob" Andresen

1937 - 2021

Robert Andresen passed away peacefully in Albany, CA on June 11, 2021 after valiantly fighting the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of nearly 60 years, Lynne, and his parents Erling and Gladys Andresen. He is survived by his son Eric (Karen) and his daughter Kristi Tatarian (Marc), his grandchildren Sean (Shevaun), Danielle (Jonathan), Ryan, Alyssa, and Grace, and many cousins and their families in the United States and Norway.

Bob was proud to have been responsible for West Coast Property Management Company, its tremendous success, and its family tradition that is carried on to this day by his son, Eric. He also felt very fortunate to be a member of the Jago's Resort community at Clear Lake, a place where his parents first rented cabins in 1947 as members of the San Francisco Norwegian Club. Bob was so proud when he and Lynne were able to buy their own Jago's Resort lakeside lot in 1966. He enjoyed working on and improving the 2 cabins on their lot alongside his brother-in-law Gary, carefully creating much improved though still authentic cabins on the lake. He also loved playing water tag in the swimming area with the kids, and he taught so many of them to waterski off the back of his "Putt Putt" outboard fishing boat. Bob treasured many, many wonderful years spent at Jago's, and was blessed with so many friends there that the close community became his second family.

Fishing was also a passion for Bob that he passed along to many in the family. Bass fishing at Clear Lake was a regular thing, getting up before dawn to spend a few hours out on the lake before breakfast almost every day. But he truly loved and cherished the times spent fishing for trout in his favorite fishing holes on Long Canyon Creek in the Desolation Wilderness. This became a special event for many years, with Gary joining him first, then Eric followed by Marc, and then grandson Sean and nephew Jeff.

Bob and Lynne raised their children in Millbrae, following their kids' progress and activities through their school years, making them the 1st of 2 generations of "parental groupies" as they traveled to different sporting and musical events in California and beyond to cheer on their kids "teams" in competition. Once the kids were grown though, they were able to move to what was, for them, their dream location. The move to Silverado Country Club in Napa brought them a whole new chapter to their lives, with great friends, golf and a full social calendar. Bob could always be found on a tennis court or on the fairway with his many friends.

The family would particularly like to thank the staff at Silverado who kept an eye out for him in his last year there, and the amazing staff at Belmont Village Senior Living in Albany, California, who took him under their wing so he was able to happily live out the final years of his life. All of you were so good to him. Thank you!

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association of Northern California. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in July for family and friends.