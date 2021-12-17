Menu
Robert R. Brown Jr.
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021

Robert (Bobby) F. Brown, Jr.

1968 - 2021

After a short and valiant fight with liver cancer, Bobby passed away with his wife by his side, at the young age of 53. Robert was born to Robert F. Brown, Sr. and Frances Gail Midgett on November 12, 1968 in Norfolk, Virginia. Robert moved to Napa with his mother when he was 2 years old and attended schools in Napa until his graduation from Napa High in 1986. Robert went on to attend college and play football at Solano college and then became a US Marine, where he proudly served his country from 1989-1999 and was given the nickname "Colt". Bobby was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, and a proud USMC veteran.

Bobby will be missed more than words can express by his wife, Waynetta Kingsford-Brown, and by his countless friends whose lives were touched by his vivacious personality during his lifetime.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Waynetta, of Cordelia California; his fur babies Humphrey, Captain Jack, Chaser, Maggie and Chloe; his father Robert (Patti) F. Brown, Sr. of Norfolk Virginia; his grandmother Edna Midgett of Chesapeake, Virginia; his stepsons from a previous marriage: Daniel Alexandre of Redding, CA, Paul James "PJ" of Reno, NV, and Dalyn Alexandre of Modesto, CA; and several aunts/uncles and cousins.

Robert was predeceased by this mother Frances "Gail" Saucedo; his grandfather Hubert Midgett of Chesapeake, Virginia; his aunt Patricia Cunningham of Vacaville, CA: his uncle Tom of Norfolk, Virginia, and his beloved dog of 17 years, Little.

No immediate services are being held but donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, or any organization that supports veterans, in Bobby's name is welcome.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Until WE meet again kid-0...Love you so so much...
Aunt Jenny
Family
December 19, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Denise Rasler Huddleston
December 17, 2021
You were one of the sweetest most caring Human Beings, I´ve ever met! Thank you for your service and most of all, Thank you for being such a great husband to my friend. You will always be "Just One Of The Girls"lol Til I see you agin my dear Friend....
Stacy
December 17, 2021
My heart goes out to you Waynetta. There are no words to express the loss of a soulmate. RIP Bobby!
kingsford donna
December 17, 2021
