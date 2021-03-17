Menu
Robert L. "Bob" Crain

Robert "Bob" L. Crain

1933 - 2021

Robert "Bob" L. Crain, 87, of Napa, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5th 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob, the youngest child of Arvina and Howard Crain, was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Upon graduation from high school he enlisted in US Naval Reserve, and began his long career with Illinois Bell. He married Ann Campbell in 1955, and they settled in Brookfield, IL where they planted roots and raised their family. During the Korean War, Bob was called to active duty. He served our country for 2 years as a seaman first-class; acting as a sailmaker on an U.S.S. LST 1159. After discharge from the US Navy, Bob returned to Illinois Bell. He worked there for 38 years, retiring as a Data Design Engineer. In retirement, Bob and Ann relocated to Napa, CA, where they began a second chapter in their lives. There, they enjoyed family, a new community of friends, who affectionately called him "Mr. Bob", and all the beauty and charm that Napa had to offer. He loved to spend his spare time woodworking and tinkering on projects. A true handyman, and the guy who could fix anything, Bob was always there to help his family and friends. He was a loyal member of the Elks Lodge #832, where no one was a stranger, and all were greeted by his warm smile and quick wit. Most of all, Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ann; three daughters Deborah (Many), Jeanne (the late Daniel), and Carolyn (Nadia); grandson Brian (Amelie); sister Margaret; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harvey, and sister Carolyn.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Although we live in Florida we always managed to get together with Bob and Anne on on trips toNapa each summer. A great man and he is missed
Louis Digiacomo
March 11, 2022
Our sympathies to the family for the loss of a wonderful person.
Bob and Jane Kimmell
March 22, 2021
DearAnn, Condolences and prayers on Bob´s passing. I have fond memories of you both. Bob´s cork trivet is still used daily and reminds me of good times past. Mary Burrell
Mary Burrell
March 21, 2021
Ann: Our sincere thoughts of sorrow are with you at this time. We so enjoyed the times that we got together at the Elks and are so glad we got to have that nice visit with you and Bob this past summer. God bless and be with you at this time and know he is with the Lord.
Lou DiGiacomo & Bernie Bennett
March 19, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Bobs passing away. He was the best man in so many ways! He will be missed by all that knew him! Give our Love to Ann as well as your whole family! You all will be in our thoughts and prayers!
Debra Muck & Lois Muck
March 17, 2021
Ann, I'm so sorry and sad to hear this. I've missed seeing you both on Friday night and I'll sure miss Bob ordering your drinks. Please take care of yourself.
Gay Gagné
March 17, 2021
