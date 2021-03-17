Robert "Bob" L. Crain

1933 - 2021

Robert "Bob" L. Crain, 87, of Napa, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5th 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Bob, the youngest child of Arvina and Howard Crain, was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Upon graduation from high school he enlisted in US Naval Reserve, and began his long career with Illinois Bell. He married Ann Campbell in 1955, and they settled in Brookfield, IL where they planted roots and raised their family. During the Korean War, Bob was called to active duty. He served our country for 2 years as a seaman first-class; acting as a sailmaker on an U.S.S. LST 1159. After discharge from the US Navy, Bob returned to Illinois Bell. He worked there for 38 years, retiring as a Data Design Engineer. In retirement, Bob and Ann relocated to Napa, CA, where they began a second chapter in their lives. There, they enjoyed family, a new community of friends, who affectionately called him "Mr. Bob", and all the beauty and charm that Napa had to offer. He loved to spend his spare time woodworking and tinkering on projects. A true handyman, and the guy who could fix anything, Bob was always there to help his family and friends. He was a loyal member of the Elks Lodge #832, where no one was a stranger, and all were greeted by his warm smile and quick wit. Most of all, Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ann; three daughters Deborah (Many), Jeanne (the late Daniel), and Carolyn (Nadia); grandson Brian (Amelie); sister Margaret; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harvey, and sister Carolyn.