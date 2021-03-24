Robert L. Kroplin

1940 - 2021

Bob Kroplin was born on February 5, 1940 in Napa, California. He was the son of Elmer (Babe) and Frances Kroplin.

After a two year battle with lung cancer, Bob passed away at home in Stockton on January 11, 2021, surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Jeri, daughters Jenni and Karen, and grandson Jason. In addition to Jeri, Jenni, and Karen, he is survived by his siblings Mike Kroplin and Sally Pickett, daughter Julie and son Dan. Bob was laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.

Bob was born and raised in Napa. He graduated from Napa High School in 1957 where he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and golf. In addition to his excellence in sports, Bob had a passion for music. Throughout his life, he had his own dance band, The Bob Kroplin Quartet. After attending Napa Junior College, Bob served in he U. S. Army from 1959-1961 at the Presidio where he was solo first chair trumpet in the Sixth Army Band in addition to being a member of the basketball and golf teams. After the army, Bob worked as a plumber in the family business from 1961-1967 prior to enrolling at Chico State College. While at Chico, Bob was first chair trumpet in the Symphonic Band, Symphony, Jazz Band, and Brass Choir. He graduated in 1972 with a major in music and a minor in P.E. After receiving his secondary teaching credential, Bob served as the high school band director at Willows High School. During his time there, Bob directed the Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, an award winning marching band, as well as devising half time shows for home football games.

While living in Willows, Bob began his career with New York Life Insurance Company. Known for his gift of gab, compassion, and strong sales skills, he was often asked to be a keynote speaker at company meetings. As an agent, he also became a member of the Million Dollar Round Table, one of the highest achievements in licensed insurance sales. Due to his success, he moved from agent to general manager until his retirement.

Bob was known for his love of laughter and ability to tell a well-times joke. He often taught those around him about humility, hard work, building character, integrity, and perseverance as shown by his myriad accomplishments in all areas of his life. His love of laughter, music and life will be deeply missed by family and friends. No services are planned at this time. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to Hospice of the San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, Ca. 95204