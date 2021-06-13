Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lang
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Robert (Bob) Lang

1938 - 2021

The Lang Family is saddened to share that Robert (Bob) Lang passed away surrounded by family at his home in Napa, CA on June 6, 2021. Born in Bensenville, IL on May 9, 1938, Bob was a member of Fenton High School's graduating class of 1956. Between time studying at the University of Illinois, Missouri School of Mines, and Chapman College of the Seven Seas, Bob served in the US Army in Korea in the early 1960s.

Inspired by his father Ewald, a private pilot, Bob pursued his interest in aviation, beginning a successful 32-year career with United Airlines in November 1966 as a DC-6 Flight Engineer. A short time later, Bob met a then-stewardess, Marsha, on a flight from Chicago to Omaha, NE. As their relationship blossomed, Bob followed Marsha from Chicago to San Francisco and the two were married on a rainy evening in December 1969, a spontaneous decision that marked the beginning of a happy and successful 51-year marriage. Bob's airline career culminated as a Boeing 747 Captain with his retirement trip in May 1998, a flight from Honolulu to San Francisco with Marsha and son Darren, now 35, on board. Continuing the family's aviation legacy, Darren is currently a San Francisco-based Boeing 737 Captain with United.

Bob enjoyed golfing (a member at Marin Country Club in Novato until 2013, and most recently a member at Silverado Country Club in Napa), sailing (most notably completing the round-trip voyage from San Francisco to Hawaii in a 36-foot Columbia sailboat in 1972), and gardening (he was known to plant kale for his daughter-in-law, Jesse, despite preferring not to eat it himself). A lasting legacy is a small family wine business, Lang Wines, which began in the early 1970s when he and Marsha planted wine grapes in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Trips to the property, Twin Rivers Vineyards, were frequently made in a single-engine Cessna 182, with a landing on the short runway in the center of the vineyard requiring the utmost flying skill and expertise.

Known as a deep thinker, recreational writer, and casual philosopher, Bob's thoughtfulness, intelligence, and caring personality will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the Lang family requests donations be made in Bob's honor to the EAA Young Eagles or Collabria Hospice. A private service will be held at a later date.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Bob came into our life when he and Marsha were gifted with Darren and we were gifted with our son Max. Bob was always warm, generous and provocative. Watching our boys grow up together was a joy. He enriched everyone he met.
Randee and Geoff MacDonald
Friend
July 6, 2021
Dear Marsha, I'm very sorry to hear about your loss! Bob was a very kind and sweet man! He will be missed!
Debbie L Martini
June 14, 2021
Dear Marsha, Darren and Jess, What a wonderful legacy Bob has left behind. So wonderful to read about all of his amazing achievements, not only his aviation career but in life itself. What a beautiful 51 years you shared together. May you always find comfort drawing on the special memories during those years together. With love, warm hugs, Patty and Bruce
Patty and Bruce Crile
June 13, 2021
Memories of dinners in SFO. My heart breaks for you and "yours". He was a loving man. And a great Captain
Mary Seeger
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results