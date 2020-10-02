Robert (Bob) Maurice Lee

1927 - 2020

Robert (Bob) Maurice Lee passed away on September 20, 2020 at his home in Napa, CA, in the loving arms of his wife, Maureen. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by his sons Kevin (Hilary), Brian (Robyn), Michael (Angela), his daughter, Jennifer Rabanal (Bernie), his sister-in-law Audrey Thompson, eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Donald (Charlene Weibel) and brother-in-law Donald Thompson.

Bob was born on July 17, 1927 in the rural community of Glen Elder, Kansas, to Glen Engle Lee and Sophia Grace Lutz. At an early age, he became a hunter and fisherman to help put food on the table for his family. Before the age of ten, during the Depression years, he ran his own trap lines early in the morning, before going to school. He trapped skunks and sold their pelts, sometimes earning more in a week than his father's hardware store. On occasion, after an extremely successful trap, he was sent home from school to tend to his offensive skunk odor. This rural beginning gave him his life-long love of nature. His family's move west to Vallejo, CA during the war years did not sit well with him. He would not adapt to city life and went back to Kansas to live with his grandparents.

After graduating high school at the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the Navy and was dispatched to the South China Seas. He ultimately ended up in Guam on a supply vessel, where he and five other seamen were unintentionally left behind. It wasn't until five months later, he was given the choice of witnessing the Eniwetok trial atomic explosion or return home. He went home to Vallejo and attended U.C. Berkeley under the GI bill, graduating with a degree in wildlife conservation. He then attended veterinary school at U.C. Davis, graduating in 1955. Almost immediately, he obtained his Oregon veterinary license and began working in Grants Pass, OR. Shortly thereafter, he did relief work at various veterinary hospitals in the Bay Area. For eight years, he lived in San Carlos, CA and worked at the San Carlos Pet Hospital. It was during this time that he met his future wife, who had just emigrated from Canada.

In 1968, Bob and Maureen moved to Napa, where Bob established his own veterinary practice. He designed the building for his California Pet Hospital, which won a design award for Napa's Building of the Year. He operated his practice for many years, getting to treat and care for animals on a daily basis, which was his lifelong passion. When he retired, he was able to travel to many of his favorite destinations, including Hawaii, Arizona, Europe, Australia, and Graeagle, CA. Additionally, he spent many summers with his family in British Columbia, a place he had considered making his home before he settled in Napa.

Bob was honest to a fault, and wouldn't even consider a white lie. He was also great with his hands. In addition to being a tremendous surgeon, he built a couple of homes, completed a van conversion, and even built a much used family tent trailer from the axle up. He refused to join the computer age, as his brain was his own amazing computer. He had a knack for remembering every date and place of his history, and could perform a math calculation in his head instantly. In his final years, he enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the birds and the wonders of nature in his in own backyard.

At his request, no formal service will be held. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date when Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to your favorite charity, preferably one that benefits nature or wildlife, such as the National Audubon Society.