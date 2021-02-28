Robert "Bob" T. Migliore

1945 – 2021

Robert (Bob) T Migliore, 75, passed away peacefully Monday surrounded by family in his Vallejo home. His mother, Florence Gelatti, followed 12 hours later.

A devote Catholic, he was born in Petaluma and grew up fishing San Rafael Bay as a young boy. Growing up in an Italian family known for making bricks, he was not shy to hard work. After graduating from San Rafael High, he continued working at McNear's Brickyard with his Father; the brickyard Foreman.

Vietnam took him away from Marin and to West Texas for boot camp. Serving in the Army his Father served, forged his character and emblazoned his dedication and love for our country. After the war, he returned to the brickyard. Dabbling in hot rods, motorcycles, and fast times, he looked for something to feed his fire. A sales position opened at the brickyard and he wanted to give it a try.

His Father, better known as "Chief," doubted his ability to sell and returned him to driving trucks. A chip and some pressure and a diamond was born. From sleeping in his car to management in 6 short months. "Closing the deal" came naturally. He quickly rose to the top in his market while working at Boas Pontiac in San Francisco. In 1976, he was recruited for a management position at Bill Lang Cadillac Pontiac in Vallejo. In 1980, he moved his family from Marin County to Solano County to reside in Benicia. He would eventually be majority stock holder and President of Bill Lang. He started taking his family to Lake Berryessa in the mid 1980s. From the campgrounds, to a tent site, to a "I don't know how we got that in there" trailer, to a poor man's paradise on pavement, "The Lake" was the family's solace. His Grandson's first fish! His kids getting up on skis! Parties beyond parties to include one with Elvis. Good times were had and he provided.

Throughout Bob's life, he was known to be a Guardian Angel with a huge heart. After 31 years of love and dedication, he laid his wife Margaret to rest in 2006. Just 4 years later, the Lake was taken from him and he moved to Vallejo. His health began to decline starting with neuropathy in his feet. Despite his ailments, he called his Mother every day and visited weekly. He was a strong steward for others in need, especially his elders. Driving for George or taking Wally out for oysters, he wanted to celebrate their last days and be of service.

During his final tour of duty in life, Bob found absolute joy and help from his wife, Lynn Hunter Migliore. She was his biggest cheerleader and confidant. Their love is inspirational. Because Bob kept in touch and showed he cared, she met people from every chapter and heard testimony of his life. He did it all without Facebook or text. He called you. He visited you. He broke bread with you and he prayed for you. He was so enthused by you, your biggest fan!

He is survived by his loving wife Lynn, best friends Vince and Joyce, brother LJ and his wife Janet, nephews Freeway and Larry, son Robert, daughter Brandy and her husband Tim, son Christopher, grandchildren Alexandria, Cody, Courtney, Amber, Anthony, Maggie, Noah, and great-grandchildren Jordyn and Wyatt. In lieu of flowers, call your family and friends, and tell a story of Bob and share his love. Due to current regulations, a private ceremony will take place next week at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com