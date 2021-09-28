Robert Keith Stewart

October 1, 1930-September 21, 2021

Robert Keith Stewart was born to Edna Pauline (Jackie) Scott and her husband Joseph Milton Stewart, on October 1, 1930. Bob was born in the small farming community of Delano in the San Joaquin Valley of California and graduated from Delano High School in 1947. He played basketball and sung in a barbershop quartet. His only sibling, Bill, was 6 years younger. Bob attended Bakersfield College for one year before being asked by a childhood friend to become the first employee of the new Mervyn's Department Store in San Lorenzo, CA, in late 1949. Friend/Owner Mervin Morris sent Bob to run the second Mervyn's store, in Fremont, in 1962. In 1950, he had interviewed and hired a young woman, just out of high school in Hayward. This new employee, Cecelia Marie Henscheid, became his wife in October of 1951 and it lasted for the next 70 years. They had two sons in the 1950s, Mike & Marc. They moved their new family from Hayward to Fremont in 1963. Bob stayed with Mervyn's for 45 years and retired in front of a crowd of 500+ in an auditorium in Oakland. He had been extremely loved and revered in his positions in the company. After this, Bob and Celia travelled the world. They moved to Napa in 1996 and built a beautiful home in the highlands overlooking Silverado Country Club and the Napa Valley. They entertained extensively and attracted a large circle of friends. They moved to The Meadows Retirement Community in 2019. Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9/21/2021 at the Meadows. He will be forever in our hearts.