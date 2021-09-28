Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Keith Stewart

Robert Keith Stewart

October 1, 1930-September 21, 2021

Robert Keith Stewart was born to Edna Pauline (Jackie) Scott and her husband Joseph Milton Stewart, on October 1, 1930. Bob was born in the small farming community of Delano in the San Joaquin Valley of California and graduated from Delano High School in 1947. He played basketball and sung in a barbershop quartet. His only sibling, Bill, was 6 years younger. Bob attended Bakersfield College for one year before being asked by a childhood friend to become the first employee of the new Mervyn's Department Store in San Lorenzo, CA, in late 1949. Friend/Owner Mervin Morris sent Bob to run the second Mervyn's store, in Fremont, in 1962. In 1950, he had interviewed and hired a young woman, just out of high school in Hayward. This new employee, Cecelia Marie Henscheid, became his wife in October of 1951 and it lasted for the next 70 years. They had two sons in the 1950s, Mike & Marc. They moved their new family from Hayward to Fremont in 1963. Bob stayed with Mervyn's for 45 years and retired in front of a crowd of 500+ in an auditorium in Oakland. He had been extremely loved and revered in his positions in the company. After this, Bob and Celia travelled the world. They moved to Napa in 1996 and built a beautiful home in the highlands overlooking Silverado Country Club and the Napa Valley. They entertained extensively and attracted a large circle of friends. They moved to The Meadows Retirement Community in 2019. Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9/21/2021 at the Meadows. He will be forever in our hearts.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Your kindness and service to friends, family and your Mervyn's family will not be forgotten. May you rest in peace. Sent from a long time Mervyns family team member.
Linda Burton
Work
September 29, 2021
Mr. Stewart was a Mervyns Legend. He was a kind man, a fair boss, a man of integrity. He was instrumental in my 20 year career with Mervyns. He loved his family, and his beautiful wife was an equal partner to him. God blessed him with along and good life, family and career. My condolences to his family, may he Rest In Peace Mr. Stewart, Sheryll Rowland
Sheryll Scherer Rowland
Work
September 28, 2021
I remember meeting and talking to mr Stewart several times in Fremont I started there in 1984 . He was such a sweet man . He will be missed . RIP MR Stewart
Michele Sanchez
September 28, 2021
Although I never knew Robert Stewart I enjoyed reading his obituary and learning of his connection with Mervyn's Department Store and its founder, Mervin Morris. For history buffs, Mervin Morris married Al Grossman's daughter, the founder of Albert's Department in Napa, which later became Mervyn's.
Sharon Sanders
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results