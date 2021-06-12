Ronald Daniels

1955 - 2021

Ronald Daniels passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 24, 2021 at the age of 65.

Ron was born on Dec. 31, 1955, in Napa Ca. to Jack and Marie Daniels. He graduated from St. Helena High School in 1974. Following high school he began working at Beaulieu Vineyards where he worked for 41 years, retiring as Warehouse Supervisor.

He married Barbara Peters in 1979. Over their 41 years of marriage they welcomed 3 children, Jack, Elizabeth and Sarah. Ron was a life long fisherman with a passion for boating, riding his motorcycle, and gardening.

Ron is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Jack Daniels, Elizabeth Antoff, Sarah Payne, and their 5 grandchildren. As well as his mother Marie Daniels, sister Leila Johns, brother John Daniels, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and wonderful friends.

The memorial is scheduled for 1:00 pm on 6-18-21 at Tulocay Cemetery with a reception to follow also at Tulocay. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.