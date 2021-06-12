Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Daniels
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Ronald Daniels

1955 - 2021

Ronald Daniels passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 24, 2021 at the age of 65.

Ron was born on Dec. 31, 1955, in Napa Ca. to Jack and Marie Daniels. He graduated from St. Helena High School in 1974. Following high school he began working at Beaulieu Vineyards where he worked for 41 years, retiring as Warehouse Supervisor.

He married Barbara Peters in 1979. Over their 41 years of marriage they welcomed 3 children, Jack, Elizabeth and Sarah. Ron was a life long fisherman with a passion for boating, riding his motorcycle, and gardening.

Ron is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Jack Daniels, Elizabeth Antoff, Sarah Payne, and their 5 grandchildren. As well as his mother Marie Daniels, sister Leila Johns, brother John Daniels, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and wonderful friends.

The memorial is scheduled for 1:00 pm on 6-18-21 at Tulocay Cemetery with a reception to follow also at Tulocay. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Tulocay Cemetery
CA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Barbara, So sorry to hear about Ron´s passing. Treasure your memories and lean on family.
Lauren Davis
June 16, 2021
To Barbara and Family. We are so saddened to hear of Ron´s sudden passing. We are reminiscing about the good old days and so sorry that we haven´t had the chance to see Ron in the past few years. He was a fun and great guy and will always be remembered! Please accept our sincere condolences. Henry & Val Escareno
Henry and Val Escareno
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results