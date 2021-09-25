Rosalie Porter

1943 - 2021

Born June 30, 1943. Passed in peace on September 15, 2021 at the age of 78. Rose was a loving wife and mother, adored sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Porter, daughter Deborah, her parents Angelo and Rose Pellicano and sister Rachel Hartman. She is survived by her three sons, Vincent, Steven and Christopher and her siblings Carl, Mariann and Mikee, 8 grandchildren and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Rose had a strong Italian family connection. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, cooking her classic recipes and spending time with her children, siblings and spoiling her grandchildren. Rose will be deeply missed, the inner strength that she showed will live on through all that knew and loved her dearly.