Rosalie Porter

Rosalie Porter

1943 - 2021

Born June 30, 1943. Passed in peace on September 15, 2021 at the age of 78. Rose was a loving wife and mother, adored sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Rose is preceded in death by her husband Ronald Porter, daughter Deborah, her parents Angelo and Rose Pellicano and sister Rachel Hartman. She is survived by her three sons, Vincent, Steven and Christopher and her siblings Carl, Mariann and Mikee, 8 grandchildren and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Rose had a strong Italian family connection. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, cooking her classic recipes and spending time with her children, siblings and spoiling her grandchildren. Rose will be deeply missed, the inner strength that she showed will live on through all that knew and loved her dearly.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vince and family. I am so very sorry to hear about your mom. In my thoughts.
Kelly Snodee
Family
September 26, 2021
Jeanne and Tom Ohlson
September 25, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. She shall remain in our hearts forever. We love you.
Jeanne and Tom Ohlson
Family
September 25, 2021
Rest In Peace Dear Sister. We will visit with you in our precious memories of our time together as children and as adults. We love you and will miss you with all our hearts . Amen
Carl & Susanne Pellicano and Family
September 25, 2021
We are truly saddened to read of Rose´s passing. She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful smile. We´ve lost touch in recent years, but it has been a blessing to our lives to have known her, her mom, her sisters and her family. We will always remember her fondly. Our Love & Heartfelt Sympathy Jerry & Peggy Larghi & Family
Jerry & Peggy Larghi & Family
September 25, 2021
