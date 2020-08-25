Rosemarie Wilson

1936 - 2020

Passed away at 84 on July 30, 2020. Survived by her 4 Daughters; Eileen Wilkerson (Cliff) Pacifica, Holly Lessa(Les) Vacaville, Cori Badertscher (Fred)American Canyon, & Amy Heikura (Jerry)Mt.Shasta. "We loved our Mother".

She was predeceased by her husband Jack of 50 years and her two children; Jack Jr & Johnna. She had 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren she adored. She moved to Pacifica when married and spent a great deal of her life there. She moved to Lake Berryessa then to American Canyon and lastly Vacaville. She was in the Grocery Industry, Retail and became a Real Estate Broker. She was part of many organizations: The forming of the Senior Center in American Canyon, Involved in schools, volunteered Kiwanis & Lions clubs, loved amcan choir and Lake Berryessa Senior center and more. Won Volunteer awards. She will be missed terribly.

Donations can be made in her memory to Sutter Solano Cancer Foundation Vallejo or St. Judes.