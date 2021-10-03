Ruth Dougherty

1952 - 2021

On September 23, 2021, the angels came and escorted Ruth Dougherty to her heavenly home. She was 69 and a life-long resident of Napa.

Born July 29, 1952 at Napa's Parks Victory Hospital, Ruth was the daughter of the late James and Melissa Hammond Hallford. She attended local schools and was a 1970 graduate of Napa High School. In her early life Ruth served as secretary for her church, New Life Tabernacle and its New Life Academy. She later married Roger Dougherty and the couple both volunteered with the church's bus ministry-Roger driving the routes and Ruth serving as secretary to it and the Sunday School Department.

Ruth was a loving mother and sister and spent her later years as a homemaker. She had a real love and patience for small children and was a devoted mother and sister. She enjoyed crochet and over the years had gifted countless blankets and afghans to family and friends. A fine southern style cook, it was always requested at gatherings that Ruth bring the deviled eggs, her famous shrimp salad, or much coveted miniature cherry cheesecakes!

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Roger in 2015, and by her beloved parents. She is survived by her son Brian Dougherty and his wife Rita of Suisun City; siblings: Richard Hallford and his wife Evelyn of Colorado Springs, CO, Daryl Hallford and his wife Kari of Munising, MI, Rodger Hallford and his wife Gail of Fairfield, CA, and Sharon Fata and her husband Richard of Napa; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held 11:00 am Friday, Oct. 8, at New Life Napa (formerly New Life Tabernacle), 2625 First St., Napa, with The Reverend Timothy Bledsoe, pastor of the church, officiating. Committal will follow in Tulocay Cemetery, Napa. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, Oct. 6, from 4-8 pm at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway in Napa, and friends may offer condolences online at treadwaywigger.com