Ruth Sylvester

1931 - 2022

Ruth Sylvester was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She met the love of her life, Ray, in high school and was married for 71 years. Her and Ray immigrated to California in 1953 and had eight children. Ruth worked for Safeway Corporation for many years and she and Ray opened their own grocery store, Better Buy Foods, in 1987. Ruth died peaceful surrounded by her family on February 6, 2022 at the age of 90.

Ruth will join her daughter, Patricia, and son, Philip in Heaven and is survived on Earth by many – Her daughters Pamela, Paula, Penny, and Phyllis and her sons Paul and Perry. She had 24 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren who brought her great joy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.