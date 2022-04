Sandra Barnett

1951 - 2021

Sandra Barnett, born July 10, 1951, passed away peacefully, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, on March 20, 2021. Sandie was a longtime employee of Napa State Hospital.

Celebration of life for Sandra Barnett will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Christ in Grass Valley. 670 Whiting St, Grass Valley, CA 95945