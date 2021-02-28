Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott Alan Bowers
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021

Scott Alan Bowers

1960 - 2021

Scott passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 16, 2021. His passing was a sudden and heartbreaking loss to all of his family and friends. He leaves behind his parents Don and Carol Bowers of Fountain, Colorado; his son Brent, wife Alicia, grandchildren Blake and Corinne of Mesa, Arizona; his son Keith, wife Melissa, granddaughter Olivia of American Canyon, California; his brother Greg and family of Stockton, California; his brother Ray and family of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his aunt Veda and uncle Richard McDonald of Napa, California. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Willow. He loved and was loved by all of his family dearly.

Scott was an Eagle scout at 17, and a good student, graduating from Napa High School with the class of 1978. He worked for McDonald & Sons, delivered the Napa Valley Register, and coached T-ball. He became a Sheet Metal Worker for Bell Products in Napa and retired after 30 years in the trade. His son, Keith, also entered the sheet metal trade, following in his father's footsteps. His other son, Brent, joined the Navy and later entered a different trade as a Commercial Door Technician. Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting the family's cabin in Mineral, California. After retiring, he moved to Foresthill, California, where he resided until his passing.

Scott was so loved and will be sorely missed by his family and all who had the privilege of calling him a friend. He gave so much to those close to him and will always be remembered with a baseball cap and a smile. He will forever be in our hearts, until we meet again.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
From apprentice to fellow retirees, we had a lot of fun and some tough jobs at Bell Products together. I had hoped that we could spend more time together trading old work stories and working on projects in my shop while our dogs played outside. To Keith and Brent, your dad had a lot of wisdom to give you. I'll always remember our times together. RIP, Brother.
Arnie Louie
March 15, 2021
I'm so sad to hear about Scott's passing. He was such a big part of my life growing up as well as my big brother Steven. My love and prayers go out to his family.
Julie Francom Kelly
March 4, 2021
Scott was a great friend from both Jr High and High School. Steve, Scott, Bob, Laurel and I were all great friends during those years. He will be missed. Scott was a great guy!
Kim Jenkins
March 4, 2021
You will forever be in my heart. I am so grateful for our friendship and all the laughs we shared. My deepest condolences and prayers to his sons and family. He was a special man and will be greatly missed.
Jana Callanan
March 2, 2021
I remember Scott from school...GREAT GUY!
Guy Barstad
March 1, 2021
To Scott´s family. My deepest condolences. We Smaller babies may be delivered by stork but the heavier ones need a crane.I grew up on Louisa street across the street from his grand parents. I lost touch with him in the early 70´s . I very sorry to hear he had passed .
Doug porter
February 28, 2021
We will miss Scott greatly and are still in shock. He will was a kind, generous and thoughtful person that was always willing to help someone in need. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of sorrow.
Jennifer Callanan-Bailey
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results