Scott Alan Bowers

1960 - 2021

Scott passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 16, 2021. His passing was a sudden and heartbreaking loss to all of his family and friends. He leaves behind his parents Don and Carol Bowers of Fountain, Colorado; his son Brent, wife Alicia, grandchildren Blake and Corinne of Mesa, Arizona; his son Keith, wife Melissa, granddaughter Olivia of American Canyon, California; his brother Greg and family of Stockton, California; his brother Ray and family of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his aunt Veda and uncle Richard McDonald of Napa, California. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Willow. He loved and was loved by all of his family dearly.

Scott was an Eagle scout at 17, and a good student, graduating from Napa High School with the class of 1978. He worked for McDonald & Sons, delivered the Napa Valley Register, and coached T-ball. He became a Sheet Metal Worker for Bell Products in Napa and retired after 30 years in the trade. His son, Keith, also entered the sheet metal trade, following in his father's footsteps. His other son, Brent, joined the Navy and later entered a different trade as a Commercial Door Technician. Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting the family's cabin in Mineral, California. After retiring, he moved to Foresthill, California, where he resided until his passing.

Scott was so loved and will be sorely missed by his family and all who had the privilege of calling him a friend. He gave so much to those close to him and will always be remembered with a baseball cap and a smile. He will forever be in our hearts, until we meet again.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions.