Scott Benjamin Goldie

1965 - 2021

Scott Benjamin Goldie, 56, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 in San Jose, California. An open house reception will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his parent's home in Cle Elum, Wa. For more details, please email [email protected]

Scott was born January 13, 1965 in Deer Lodge, Montana. When he was young, his family moved to Port Angeles, Washington and it was there that he grew up and attended the local schools. He graduated from Port Angeles High School and went on to attend the International School of Business, studying for part of his time in Nairobi, Kenya. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in International Business and later earned his master's degree from Northwestern University in Chicago.

From a very young age, Scott had a knack for being an entrepreneur. He started his first business - SBG Enterprises - at the age of 14, owning and operating cigarette vending machines. He would later go on to build relationships across the globe with investors and business partners, opening many doors for his entrepreneurial talents. Scott had his hand in many enterprises including being a founding partner in Brookstreet Development in Newport Beach, California, Coastal Nursery in Santa Cruz and founder and CEO of Golden Seed, the first cannabis company in the United States to be qualified by the SEC to sell stock in a private company to the general public.

Scott had a love of trains - going back to when he would ride with his grandfather who was an engineer for the Milwaukee Railroad - and it was this passion that helped close the deal to purchase the Napa Valley Wine Train. Through this venture, Scott helped to revitalize Napa, California through the development of the Rail Art District wherein large murals were painted on the buildings along the train's route.

Scott never slowed down and when he wasn't working, you could find him riding his Harley, singing karaoke or enjoying a martini and a good cigar with his friends.

Scott is survived by his children, Spencer (Abagail) Goldie of Napa, California; Austin Goldie of Santa Cruz, California; and Zoe Goldie of Newport Beach, California, Sasha Goldie of Las Vegas, Nevada; parents Ben & Wanda Goldie of Cle Elum, Washington and Phyllis Shaughnessy of Copalis Beach, Washington; siblings Donald (Mary Jo) White, Jr. of Wilmington, North Carolina, Bridget (Mark) McBride of Cle Elum, Washington; Amanda (John Cunningham) Goldie of Roslyn, Washington; Brenda (Ben) Piatt of Spokane, Washington; Victoria Goldie, and Kay (Jeff) Etherington of Gig Harbor, Washington. He also leaves behind a huge assortment of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss his bright smile and larger than life personality. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Siefner.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for the exceptional care they provided to Scott. To that end, memorial contributions in Scott's honor are suggested to the Valley Medical Center Foundation, online at www.vmcfoundation.org or 2400 Clove Drive, San Jose, CA 95128.

Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with assisting the family with local arrangements. You are invited to leave condolences for the family at www.johnston-williams.com