Selma Cooney

1934 - 2020

The family of Selma Cooney invites you to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 30.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Napa Valley Lutheran Church, 1796 Elm St.

An appetizer and drink reception will follow from 2-5 p.m. at the Fairview event center at Napa Golf Course, 2295 Streblow Dr. RSVPs for the reception by September 19 are appreciated but not required (707-994-6474 or [email protected]).