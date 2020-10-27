Menu
Search
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sgt. Clyde "Marty" Martinelli Jr.

Sgt. Clyde "Marty" Martinelli Jr.

1932 - 2020

On October 22 at 5:30 pm PDT. The world lost a good man. Sgt. Clyde "Marty" Martinelli Jr. (Ret) was born June 5th, 1932 in a small house on the corner of G and Yajome St. In Napa California to Clyde and Isabel Martinelli. To his friends, Family and wine industry peers he was simply Bo, a name his brother called him as he was to young to say brother.

He was the eldest of 4 siblings, outlived them all. Bonnie Tevlin, Jack Martinelli, and Jill Olson. He had a hard life growing up and was always a fighter. Whether it be playing basketball for the FFA, Baseball for the American Legion or Football for Napa High. Bo was a natural athlete and could have had a career in sports; his love for animals, however, made him want to become a vet; the country needed him and Bo became a vet of a different type; Bo enlisted in the USMC in 1950 and retired after 20 years of colorful service.

Bo tried his hand at many careers : driving a bread truck and security detail for Caesar Romero, but his final career was as a cellar rat for the wine industry. Bo worked for many great wineries as Cellar foreman and cellar master such as Bouchaine Vineyards, Cain Cellars and many more.

Bo was a Loving Husband to Shirley Ann Martinelli who preceded him to the hereafter 8 years ago after a bout with cancer. He was a loving father to Cynthia Byrd, William, Lowel and Tommy Martinelli. Bo became a Grandfather to Sterling, Tia and Dixie Byrd and a Great grand father to Stephan and Logan. Bo passed peacefully with a smile on his face looking at photos of family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Napa Valley Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.