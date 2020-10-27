Sgt. Clyde "Marty" Martinelli Jr.

1932 - 2020

On October 22 at 5:30 pm PDT. The world lost a good man. Sgt. Clyde "Marty" Martinelli Jr. (Ret) was born June 5th, 1932 in a small house on the corner of G and Yajome St. In Napa California to Clyde and Isabel Martinelli. To his friends, Family and wine industry peers he was simply Bo, a name his brother called him as he was to young to say brother.

He was the eldest of 4 siblings, outlived them all. Bonnie Tevlin, Jack Martinelli, and Jill Olson. He had a hard life growing up and was always a fighter. Whether it be playing basketball for the FFA, Baseball for the American Legion or Football for Napa High. Bo was a natural athlete and could have had a career in sports; his love for animals, however, made him want to become a vet; the country needed him and Bo became a vet of a different type; Bo enlisted in the USMC in 1950 and retired after 20 years of colorful service.

Bo tried his hand at many careers : driving a bread truck and security detail for Caesar Romero, but his final career was as a cellar rat for the wine industry. Bo worked for many great wineries as Cellar foreman and cellar master such as Bouchaine Vineyards, Cain Cellars and many more.

Bo was a Loving Husband to Shirley Ann Martinelli who preceded him to the hereafter 8 years ago after a bout with cancer. He was a loving father to Cynthia Byrd, William, Lowel and Tommy Martinelli. Bo became a Grandfather to Sterling, Tia and Dixie Byrd and a Great grand father to Stephan and Logan. Bo passed peacefully with a smile on his face looking at photos of family.