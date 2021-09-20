Sharlene Mary Davis-Shotola, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away at the age of 75 at her daughter's home in Folsom, California on September 7, 2021. She was surrounded by her adoring family.

Sharlene was born on October 8, 1945 in St. Helena, California and was the first daughter to her parents, Helen and Albert Davis. She lived in Yountville and Napa and graduated from Napa High School. She married and had her two beautiful daughter's Lisa and Stacey, staying home with them until they were in their teens. She decided to go back to work and as a very bright and determined lady, taught herself how to manage business books. She turned these bookkeeping skills into a life-long career and worked with several Property Management Businesses in Napa up until she retired in 2015.

Sharlene never forgot the importance of family and enjoying life. She showed her love of family by always giving unconditional love and acceptance. She was the hand to hold and the ear to listen. She had a quick wit, "say it like it is" authentic personality and at the same time had the kindest and most compassionate Spirit. Sharlene's love for traveling took her to Hawaii many times with her husband and partner of over 40 years. She loved Cruising in Mexico and camping adventures with friends and family.

Sharlene was preceded in death by her father, Albert, her mother, Helen and her sister, Norleen Sanders. She is survived by her loving husband, Dave Shotola, her two daughters, Lisa (and Brent) Blackwood of Napa, Stacey (and Kenny) Dixon of Folsom. Her grandchildren, Keith (and Andrea) Murdock, Nichole (and Alan) Miller, Christina (and Bryan) Sengo, Brandon Savin, Brittany Savin, Carly (and Jess) Varner, and Cami Tremain. Great-grandchildren, Keira, Rayna, Riley, Kennedy, Olivia, Weston, Maverick, Lucas and Levi. She also leaves behind a brother, James (and Robin) Davis, nephew, Geoffrey Beebe and her beloved dogs Abby and Lexi.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, CA 94558 at 11 o'clock a.m. with a reception to follow at her daughter's home in Napa.

"Trust in the Lord always, for the Lord God is the eternal Rock." Isaiah 26:4

Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 20, 2021.