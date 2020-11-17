Shirley Ann (Poulson) Acree

1946 - 2020

Shirley Ann (Poulson) Acree passed away peacefully although unexpectedly in the hospital in Vallejo, CA on October 30th at the age of 73.

Shirley was born at home, the youngest of 7 children, to Jesse Willard Poulson and Margaret Lucretia (Monroe) Poulson of Richfield, UT.

After arriving in California she attended Ridgeview Jr. High and Benicia High School. She then returned to Utah where she graduated from a secretarial trade school in Provo UT.

She met Dwight Acree in 1963 in Vallejo, CA; the two were then married on March 2nd, 1966, in San Francisco, CA.

During her working life she worked for: Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Co, In-Home Support Services, and had many temporary work sites through Kelly Girl Services.

Dwight and Shirley started their lives together in Vallejo but moved to Napa, CA, in 1976. She and Dwight were ultimately blessed with 9 beautiful children. Her children and grandchildren fondly remember her as: selfless, loving, funny, patient, caring, kind, strong, and a devoted mom and grandma who showed them the beauty of unconditional love.

In addition to spending time with her loved ones she enjoyed: bowling, yahtzee, word search puzzles, card games, puzzles, and country music concerts.

She was a lifelong dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, who found the most joy serving in the nursery and primary with the children.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Dwight Acree, her 9 children: Lorna (Tom) Kerruish, Rulon Acree, Christian Acree, Harry Acree, Jessica Cole (of Reno, NV), Sherrilyn Ane Havens, Gideon Acree, Bruce (Maylene) Acree (of Clovis, CA), and Andrew Acree; her numerous grandchildren: Elizabeth Kerruish, Matthew Kerruish, Katherine Kerruish, Carolyn Kerruish of Napa, CA; Kyle Svendsen, Brandin Christou, Erica Christou of Santa Rosa, CA; Caden Acree, Ashlyn Acree of Clearlake, CA; Donovan Acree, Nolan Acree of Napa, CA; Alexis Acree, Emily Acree of Glendale, AZ; Eric Cole, Shelby Cole, Dakota Cole, Ashley Cole, Molly O'Brien of Reno, NV; Joseph Havens, Liam Havens of Napa,CA; Kyla Pasqua, Jacob Pasqua of Clovis, CA; and her two brothers Michael Poulson of Genola, UT, and Andrew Poulson of Nephi, UT.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Albert Willard Poulson, Ray Poulson, Nola (Poulson) Johnson, and Margaret Poulson.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 11AM at Tulocay Cemetery. All are welcome to come celebrate Shirley's life.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or Special Olympics in her honor as these were near and dear to her heart.