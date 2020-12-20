Menu
Shirley Davenport-Havens
1934 - 2020
Shirley "Squirley" the Cookie Lady was born in Napa, lived all over and was very glad to return to her hometown and lifelong bestfriend Jeanette "Nutsy" Ott, and live till her death in Napa, in the house she loved with her garden and the ability to watch her Oakland A's.

The Havens' family would love to thank all those who at the end helped make her life as painless and filled with love as it had been. Kaiser Hospice with Loretta and Justine and then others who came to make her last days as comfortable as it was. They would also like to thank Barry Sandy for coming every Sunday with communion as she dearly missed her family at First Christian Church. And a thank you to Justin Miller one of her favorite music ministers for speaking at her funeral.

Shirley left a big well-loved family with husband Joseph Havens and all five boys Richard Davenport, David Davenport, Daniel Davenport, DJ and Debbie Davenport, Patrick Havens, and Daughter Minnette Havens, and grandkids Denee Davenport-Teeter, Jamie Davenport, Crystal Hickerson, Joseph Havens, Calvin Nugent, Liam Havens and great-grandkids Ashley Davenport, Orina and Savannah Davis Hickerson.


It was an absolute honor to help care for Shirley. You all took amazing care of her, which made my job easy. Take care and God Bless! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I hope you´re having Malfatti this holiday season.
Justine Hall
December 25, 2020
So Sorry for your loss at this time.
Norine Combest
December 20, 2020
I´m so very sorry for your loss. Shirley and Joe were regulars at the farmers market during my time as manager and as squirrelly as she was we all loved her!
Joan Taramasso
December 20, 2020
