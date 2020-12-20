Shirley Davenport-Havens

1934 - 2020

Shirley "Squirley" the Cookie Lady was born in Napa, lived all over and was very glad to return to her hometown and lifelong bestfriend Jeanette "Nutsy" Ott, and live till her death in Napa, in the house she loved with her garden and the ability to watch her Oakland A's.

The Havens' family would love to thank all those who at the end helped make her life as painless and filled with love as it had been. Kaiser Hospice with Loretta and Justine and then others who came to make her last days as comfortable as it was. They would also like to thank Barry Sandy for coming every Sunday with communion as she dearly missed her family at First Christian Church. And a thank you to Justin Miller one of her favorite music ministers for speaking at her funeral.

Shirley left a big well-loved family with husband Joseph Havens and all five boys Richard Davenport, David Davenport, Daniel Davenport, DJ and Debbie Davenport, Patrick Havens, and Daughter Minnette Havens, and grandkids Denee Davenport-Teeter, Jamie Davenport, Crystal Hickerson, Joseph Havens, Calvin Nugent, Liam Havens and great-grandkids Ashley Davenport, Orina and Savannah Davis Hickerson.