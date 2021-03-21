Shirley Ann Danser O'Donnell

1948 - 2021

Shirley O'Donnell made her journey to heaven at the age of 72 on March 7, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. She survived a shoulder surgery only to succumb to a heart attack.

She was born in Napa, California on September 23, 1948 to Mary and George Danser. She was raised in Napa, attended Westwood Elementary School, Ridgeview Junior High and graduated from Napa Senior High School in 1966. She then went on to attend Napa Junior College.

She married Ed O'Donnell on August 17, 1968 and they were married for 52 years and 7 months at the time of her death

Ed and Shirley moved to Bakersfield and have been there for 23 years.

She resided with her husband in the Solera Del Webb community for the past 15+ years.

She worked for and retired from Wells Fargo Bank. She then worked for many years as a licensed State of California CISR for Walter Mortensen Insurance here in Bakersfield, California.

Shirley is survived by her husband Ed, two sons, Paul (fiancé Alina) and Bill (wife Rachel). Grandchildren, Ashley, Sky, Nikoi, and Grayson.

She is also survived by her brother Tom and his wife, Linda; sisters Jeanette, Anna, and Joan as well as many, many Nieces and Nephews and many great nieces and nephews that she loved and adored.

She was preceded in death by her father George, her mother Mary and her sister Winnie.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Funeral to be held at Hillcrest Park & Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306 on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:30 am