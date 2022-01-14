Shirley Coles Wright

1920 - 2022

Shirley Coles Wright went home to the Lord peacefully on January 10 at the age of 101, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to Benjamin and Lorretta Wright in Santa Rosa in 1920, and lived in Northern California his entire life, including in Napa for the last 52 years.

Shirley, the youngest of 7 children, grew up in Sonoma and Marin Counties, and graduated from Tamalpais High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1942, proudly served our country in the South Pacific as the head mechanic on a personnel transport ship during World War II, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1946.

On November 20, 1955, Shirley married the love of his life Nancy Futrell, and they were together for 55 years until Nancy's passing in February of 2011. He worked his entire career as an engineer with Pacific Bell and AT&T. He is survived by his two children, Karen Wright and Brian Wright, and his grandson Raymond Wright.

Always involved in outdoor activities, Shirley played baseball in high school, and spent the majority of his adult years downhill skiing, camping, fishing, and hiking. Two of Shirley and Nancy's favorite places to visit were the Bodega Headlands, and the Native American lands in Arizona and New Mexico. His other outdoor passions were tennis and golfing. In fact, he continued to play tennis well into his 80's, and amazed his golf friends by achieving two hole-in-ones, one at age 75 and another two days before his 95th birthday.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, January 21, in Petaluma. The family requests that people make donations to their local chapter of the Salvation Army, in lieu of sending flowers.