Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stella White
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
John Swett High School

Stella White

1929 - 2021

Stella as born Jan. 21, 1929 in Port Costa, Ca. to Francisco Cerda Cuellar and Maria Gonzalez Cuellar, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Rodeo, Ca. Stella attended John Swett High School where she met her husband Jimmy White. They were married Jan.16, 1949.

Jim and Stella moved to Napa in 1955. Stella worked for many years at Merrill's Drug Store, first in Vallejo, then at the new store in Napa. She enjoyed many hobbies, but most of all oil painting. Stella also liked a good party and CW music.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 yrs., her parents and her siblings, Clementina, Kiko, And Johnny. Stella is survived by her children. Craig (Barbara), Jennifer (Mike), grandchildren Jamie, Angela and Tom (Nina) and great grandchildren Martin, Kaeli, Phillip and Emily. At Stella's request no services will be held.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Craig and family, we were so saddened by your phone call telling us Stella had passed. Stella and I. Donna, celebrated the same birthday. We remember all the parties and wonderful food. We know Stella is at total peace resting with Jimmy, the love of her life. Stella rest in peace.
Mike and Donna Johns
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results