Stella White

1929 - 2021

Stella as born Jan. 21, 1929 in Port Costa, Ca. to Francisco Cerda Cuellar and Maria Gonzalez Cuellar, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Rodeo, Ca. Stella attended John Swett High School where she met her husband Jimmy White. They were married Jan.16, 1949.

Jim and Stella moved to Napa in 1955. Stella worked for many years at Merrill's Drug Store, first in Vallejo, then at the new store in Napa. She enjoyed many hobbies, but most of all oil painting. Stella also liked a good party and CW music.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 yrs., her parents and her siblings, Clementina, Kiko, And Johnny. Stella is survived by her children. Craig (Barbara), Jennifer (Mike), grandchildren Jamie, Angela and Tom (Nina) and great grandchildren Martin, Kaeli, Phillip and Emily. At Stella's request no services will be held.