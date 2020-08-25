Menu
Stephen Thomas "Tom" Gholson

Stephen Thomas (Tom) Gholson

1951 - 2020

Tom was born in Vallejo on January 8, 1951 to Kathleen and Mike Gholson. The family moved from Vallejo to Napa when Tom was in high school and Tom made his home in Napa for the remainder of his life.

Tom was one of nine siblings and loved being part of a big family. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures, taking long walks with his dogs, hiking the rocky mountains, sharing a good glass of cabernet and conversation, and hosting holiday get-togethers for his extended family.

Tom is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Michael and Philip, and nephew Damien. He is survived by six siblings and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will remember him fondly.

The family will hold a private graveside committal.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Aug. 25, 2020.
