Steve Longo

1944 - 2022

Steve Longo of Napa, CA passed away on March 7, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in 1944 in Vallejo, CA and attended Vallejo High School class of 1962. In 1966 he married Gail Perry and had their two daughters, Kristi and Gina. Steve was a lineman for PG&E and one day while working in Napa he stopped by the Soda Canyon Store on Silverado Trail and immediately saw something he wanted, a hidden gem. Choosing to leave PG&E for the opportunity in Napa, he and Gail purchased the store in 1978.

At a very young age, Steve accomplished his dream of raising his family in Napa Valley, purchasing a business, a piece of land and building a home. With his vision and craftsmanship, he added a deli to the quiet little Soda Canyon Store and soon it became the spot where everyone gathered. In 2000, the store was purchased by his daughters Kristi and Gina, and their lifelong friend Bonnie Mott - another "daughter" to Steve, and he happily remained involved. Soda Canyon Store would be the place you could either find Steve hanging out, fixing something or helping his girls.

Steve became Napa's go-to guy who knew how to do anything and everything. He kept many Napa Valley restaurants and specialty shops operating. Restaurateurs called on Steve to make emergency repairs at any time of the day or night and Steve would always be there. His work ethic and dedication was so appreciated, combined with his charisma and engaging personality he created enduring and lasting bonds with everyone he met. Everyone working in the restaurant knew him, the entire staff as well as many of the patrons.

As a child, Steve spent many summer days in Fort Bragg at his grandmother's cabin along the route of the Skunk Train. He often shared fond memories of how he was sent to town on the train to pick up groceries. He had a wonderful childhood that was filled with outdoor adventure. His hobbies included fishing, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends. Later in life, he took his loving wife Chris, whom he married in 2019 to many of his favorite places like Goat Rock on the Marin coast and various attractions around Fort Bragg. Together, Steve and Chris enjoyed gardening and day trips around the Napa Valley.

Steve was especially proud of his two daughters, Kristi and Gina. Steve was always extremely close and involved in every aspect of his daughter's lives. He would drop by his girl's homes daily for visits. It was an often occurrence for him to drop off fresh flowers, fruit or veggies from his garden. The relationship he shared with his daughters and their husbands Brian and Kenny was something he deeply cherished. He was always happy to get the phone call to help with a project at one of their homes. Steve was also very proud of his grandson Charlie Seitz. They shared a special bond. When Charlie was very young, he and grandpa Steve could be found each morning in the front yard of Charlie's home sitting on the tailgate of his blue Suburban. They would be sharing a maple bar while Charlie learned how to use all the tools in grandpa's truck. Steve was thrilled to learn of him enrolling at Washington State University to pursue a career in vineyard management, following in the footsteps of his late father Mike Seitz. Charlie was Steve's pride and joy!

Steve is survived by his wife, Chris (Dilley) Longo; daughters Kristi Seitz Banducci and husband Brian, Gina Ergun and husband Kenny, grandson Charlie Seitz, all of Napa; sister, Virginia Longo of Benicia; brother, James Longo of Reno. Cherished members of Steve's family also include step-children Andy Adams, Todd Adams and Dayna Adams; Tianna Young and husband Justin; and beloved step-grandchildren.

Steve was giving, kind, funny, smart, strong, and full of love! He loved to dance and always had a sparkle in his eye. He took the time for everyone and made friends everywhere he went. The most simple pleasures in life brought him the most joy. He was truly one in a million!

A Celebration of Life will be held May 21st at a private home in Napa. For further details, follow this link to RSVP if you would like to attend http://evite.me/m1bBFjfQFy