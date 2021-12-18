Susan Adele Mann

1950 - 2021

Susan Adele Mann passed away on October 24, 2021 from Non Hodgkin's lymphoma with her beloved daughters at her side. Susan was 71 years old.

Susan was born on April 27, 1950 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa, California to Dorothy and Robert Olesen. Sue or Susie (as she was known by family and friends), grew up in Yountville, California and attended Yountville Elementary School, Redwood Middle School and was a 1968 Napa High School graduate.

Sue fell in love with her neighbor and childhood best friend, Stephen Mann. At age 6, Stephen told Sue's mom that he wanted to marry her. He kept that promise and on September 1, 1970 Sue and Steve were married in the Yountville Community Church. Sue and Steve had two daughters, Lisa and Jennifer, and they raised their girls in their hometown of Yountville.

Sue worked for the Veteran's Home of California, Napa State Hospital and her dream career at California Department of Fish and Game as a Water Quality Analyst Assistant. In 1994, Steve's job took them to the Bremerton, WA area where they stayed until their retirements.

Sue loved to cook, garden, hunt, fish and spend time with family and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by the love of her life, Stephen Mann, her mother Dorothy Olesen Anderson, father Robert Olesen, step mother Marian Olesen, sister Lorraine Anderson, and mother in law Alameda Ramsey.

Susan is survived by her daughters Lisa Mann Cole (Ryan), Jennifer Mann Perry (Kevin), grandchildren Kortney Cole (Jacob Ray), Stephen Cole, Kyle Perry and Karson Perry, brothers Mike Olesen (Cyndi), Ed Olesen (Barbara), Tom Olesen (Terri), Bob Olesen (Crystal), Jeff Olesen (Christene), Gary Mann (Maurine) and sisters Mary Kay Parker (Bill), Beth Piasecki, Jennifer Olesen, Julia DiRienzo (James), and numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on December 30th, 2021 at 12 pm at the Yountville Community Church 6621 Yount St, Yountville, CA 94599 with reception gathering immediately following at River Terrace Inn's Alba restaurant, 1600 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA 94559.

The family would like to thank St. Michael's Medical Center in Silverdale, WA for making Susan's last moments on Earth comfortable and for allowing her daughters to be at her side.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in Susan's memory.