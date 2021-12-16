Tara Ann Mathison

1989 - 2021

Tara passed away on December 7th, 2021; she was surrounded by her family at home. Tara was born August 1,1989. Despite living with RETT syndrome and its challenges since birth, she enjoyed a full life.

Tara brought joy to those around her. She enjoyed the simple things in life, and inspired those around her to remember what's really important. Most evenings, she enjoyed riding with her dad on their 4-wheeler-looking at nature and feeling the wind on her face always made her smile. Her smile was contagious. She really loved camping and going to her family cabins, but even the simplest family dinners made her happy-especially when Chinese food , fresh crab, or barbecue were on the menu!

Tara is survived by her parents, Tim and Susie Mathison, as well as her brothers Brian and Michael (Robyn), and her niece and nephew, Natalie and Connor. Tara is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who adored her: Gary and Melissa Mathison and family, Terry and Rochelle Mathison and family.

Her brothers were very special to her. Tara shared a close bond with her family members, and she appreciated when they were all gathered together. She loved when they sat beside her to watch a marathon of her favorite TV shows.

Thanks to the dedication of her dear friend Cyndi Moore (Jason and Aura), Tara was able to go on daily explorations and even some overnight adventures. Tara liked exploring new shops, restaurants, and parks with Cyndi. Tara's family will always be grateful to Cyndi for the love and support she has shown over the years. Tara could count on Cyndi to not only help care for her, but to help her live a rich and interesting life.

Tara was a true joy and a blessing to all who knew her. Tara's presence often brought out the kindness in strangers. In honor of Tara, please remember to do something kind for someone else.