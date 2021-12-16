Menu
Tara Ann Mathison

Tara Ann Mathison

1989 - 2021

Tara passed away on December 7th, 2021; she was surrounded by her family at home. Tara was born August 1,1989. Despite living with RETT syndrome and its challenges since birth, she enjoyed a full life.

Tara brought joy to those around her. She enjoyed the simple things in life, and inspired those around her to remember what's really important. Most evenings, she enjoyed riding with her dad on their 4-wheeler-looking at nature and feeling the wind on her face always made her smile. Her smile was contagious. She really loved camping and going to her family cabins, but even the simplest family dinners made her happy-especially when Chinese food , fresh crab, or barbecue were on the menu!

Tara is survived by her parents, Tim and Susie Mathison, as well as her brothers Brian and Michael (Robyn), and her niece and nephew, Natalie and Connor. Tara is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who adored her: Gary and Melissa Mathison and family, Terry and Rochelle Mathison and family.

Her brothers were very special to her. Tara shared a close bond with her family members, and she appreciated when they were all gathered together. She loved when they sat beside her to watch a marathon of her favorite TV shows.

Thanks to the dedication of her dear friend Cyndi Moore (Jason and Aura), Tara was able to go on daily explorations and even some overnight adventures. Tara liked exploring new shops, restaurants, and parks with Cyndi. Tara's family will always be grateful to Cyndi for the love and support she has shown over the years. Tara could count on Cyndi to not only help care for her, but to help her live a rich and interesting life.

Tara was a true joy and a blessing to all who knew her. Tara's presence often brought out the kindness in strangers. In honor of Tara, please remember to do something kind for someone else.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 16, 2021.
So sorry to hear about your loss. I meet Tara at PV. When ever I would see her around town I would say hi because her smile always made me smile.
Mariann Davis
Work
December 21, 2021
I´m so so sorry for your loss. Hugs to all
Vicki Griffin
Work
December 18, 2021
Tim and Susie, I wanted to let you know that I'm thinking of you both. I always loved seeing Tim ride Tara around the neighborhood every day. Smiles for Miles! Prayers to All.
Rita Cervone
December 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Tara was loved and adored. I remember Tara enjoying fair time when our children were involved in 4H. Sending hugs and prayers to your family
Rhonda brumley
December 18, 2021
Sorry about your loss you are in my prayers
Chuck Hannaford
December 17, 2021
Sending our condolences from the Padilla Family. Our daughter Lulu went to school with Tara and she would still from time to time speak of her, even though they had not seen each other in years. Sending Prayers of comfort at this time.
Lucretia Padilla
December 17, 2021
Tim & Susie: Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family. We hope the joy of Tara in your lives sustains you during this time.
Tom and Terry Kane
Work
December 17, 2021
I enjoyed working with Tara at Silverado. Such a sweet beautiful girl. Always smiling and happy. Now little girl, you can run and jump and live in full glory. May you Rest In Peace.
Cindy Skaggs
December 16, 2021
Tim, my deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Terry Simpkins
Other
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Tara´s passing. I worked with her when she went to Silverado Middle School, we was such a sweet girl.
Cheryl Hurst
School
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was such a sweet girl and she touched so many lives. Rest in peace sweet girl.
Margo Slack
Friend
December 16, 2021
